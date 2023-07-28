'Why did you write that?' - The day Sinéad O'Connor, feisty and vulnerable, pitched up at my Dublin newspaper office to take issue with an article

Martina Devlin recalls how Sinéad O'Connor made her way unannounced into the former Ireland on Sunday newsroom to question a journalist over an article

Someone exclaimed softly, and I looked up from the computer screen. There she was on the other side of my desk: Sinéad O’Connor, all eyes and ire, in an outsized parka dwarfing her petite frame. “Why did you write that?” she asked the person sitting next to me. The air bristled.