Why can’t we just pull the plug on passenger flights amid Covid threat?

John Mulligan

Calls for a zero-Covid approach have increased after Prime Time reported on holidaymakers returning from Lanzarote Expand

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, there’s little to stop anyone from jetting off anywhere they can manage to catch a flight to.

While options are severely restricted compared to what they were a year ago, destinations such as Lanzarote, Dubai, Amsterdam, Madrid and Tenerife can still be reached from Dublin.

The question now is whether they should be accessible at all to leisure travellers as the country deals with the one of its biggest ever health crises.

