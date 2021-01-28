Why can’t we just pull the plug on passenger flights amid Covid threat?

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, there’s little to stop anyone from jetting off anywhere they can manage to catch a flight to.

While options are severely restricted compared to what they were a year ago, destinations such as Lanzarote, Dubai, Amsterdam, Madrid and Tenerife can still be reached from Dublin.

The question now is whether they should be accessible at all to leisure travellers as the country deals with the one of its biggest ever health crises.

Could an all-out passenger flight ban be what we need until we’re well on the way out of the danger zone?

The scenes on RTÉ’s Prime Time this week of people bustling out of Dublin Airport after their flight from Lanzarote touched down caused outrage. The optics of returning from a sun-soaked island – temperatures there will reach a balmy 23C today – when more than 3,000 people have died in Ireland from an insidious disease, are without doubt hard to stomach.

But the reality might well be that those flyers, especially given Covid test requirements, might pose less of a risk – but not no risk - compared to the thousands of people who haven’t flown anywhere yet who blithely ignore restrictions at home.

All people over the age of six arriving in Ireland must now provide evidence of a negative or not detected PCR Covid test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country. That evidence has to be produced to immigration officers on arrival.

Passengers arriving from green or orange regions as defined under the EU’s traffic light system to facilitate travel in the bloc don’t have to restrict movements when they land.

But those coming from red or grey areas under the system – or from any location outside Europe - are meant to restrict for 14 days.

But why not just pull the plug on passenger flights altogether?

Any attempt to do so would almost certainly result in legal action from airlines. And while it might look like the Government is taking decisive action with such a move, just how effective it would be – especially now given the PCR test requirements for passengers – would be hotly debated.

Airlines and their staff – and the whole aviation ecosystem that includes ground handlers, airport workers, people in aircraft leasing firms and more – have suffered enormously over the past year.

Airlines around the world are likely to have lost $118bn (€97.4bn) in 2020, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“Airlines have adapted their operations in order to maintain cargo operations and some passenger services, while complying with the numerous and uncoordinated restrictions imposed,” said IATA boss Alexandre de Juniac yesterday.

“But even as the crisis deepens, it is important to prepare the way for a resumption of flights when the epidemiological situation permits,” he added.

“Understanding government policy benchmarks and agreeing the global standards needed to support a return to normality in travel will ensure that air transport is well-prepared and does not become a meaningful vector for re-importation.”

Keeping even a skeleton service of passenger flights can play an important role in helping airline crews maintain sufficient flying hours to retain valid licence ratings.

The Irish Aviation Authority has already extended the validity of ratings for flight crews due to the pandemic, but not being able to undertake any flying for a few months would likely pose a major headache for airlines and their crews.

It may be that the mandatory PCR testing that’s required for passengers arriving here will be an effective tool in making air travel safer as we journey towards a post-pandemic world.