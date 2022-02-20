| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why are so many millennials buying into cryptocurrency? Do they know something you don’t?

Fiona Sherlock

An estimated 456,000 Irish people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, own some form of cryptocurrency Expand

Close

An estimated 456,000 Irish people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, own some form of cryptocurrency

An estimated 456,000 Irish people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, own some form of cryptocurrency

An estimated 456,000 Irish people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, own some form of cryptocurrency

With soaring living costs and a rejection of some traditional forms of employment, the idea of conjuring up a windfall is appealing. With an estimated 456,000 Irish people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, owning some form of cryptocurrency, why are millennials investing in virtual money?

There was a time when it was a tip for Punchestown in the local, but now it’s almost as common to hear of a new coin to back.

More On Cryptocurrency

Most Watched

Privacy