Why are so many millennials buying into cryptocurrency? Do they know something you don’t?

With soaring living costs and a rejection of some traditional forms of employment, the idea of conjuring up a windfall is appealing. With an estimated 456,000 Irish people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, owning some form of cryptocurrency, why are millennials investing in virtual money?

There was a time when it was a tip for Punchestown in the local, but now it’s almost as common to hear of a new coin to back.

Instead of pinstriped traders watching their client’s investments, it’s millennials trading blockchain intel over flat whites. Now, virtual banking apps allow you to buy and sell digital currencies as easily as paying for a packet of bacon fries.

Anyone who hosted Avon parties in the Nineties or took a cash nixer will understand the appeal of an extra few bob on the side. But what has changed is the potential level of returns. Last year Bitcoin outperformed gold.

Perhaps it’s useful to consider the overall financial landscape facing those born between 1981 and 1996. Despite being better educated, this generation is worse off financially than their parents.

Younger citizens may indeed need that side hustle just to reach the life goals their parents considered basic. Infantilising commentaries about entitled millennials’ avocado spend overlook this reality.

In Ireland today, the proposition of going to college, hustling in a good job to raise a mortgage and having some semblance of security no longer exists.

This demands the adaptability to think differently and learn new skills. Entrepreneurial millennials invest the time in researching market cycles, watching for social media hype, and assessing when to buy and sell the cryptocurrency to make their clip.

But it’s a risky business. Which begs the question, what exactly is a cryptocurrency? Many exist, but Bitcoin or Ethereum are the ones you’ll hear being discussed in the sushi queue. This virtual money allows payments to be made electronically — essentially functioning the same way you spend physical cash in a shop.

Where official currencies such as the euro or dollar are legal tender, and have central banks which control their supply, cryptocurrencies are unregulated and decentralised. This means no single entity controls them. Instead the transactions are recorded using technology known as the blockchain, essentially a virtual ledger.

High volatility and the lack of regulation mean there can be a great risk of losing some or all of the money invested.

But there is a great deal of information on how money markets work, available for free online to anyone who wants it. Online communities have emerged, empowering would-be investors with peer support. This increased awareness of financial products and markets by members of the public was evidenced by last year’s short squeeze of the stock of video game retailer GameStop, triggered by internet chats on Reddit.

Beyond slowly learning to trade, hoping to bring in a supplementary income slowly over time, there’s the underlying hope that you could get lucky. That doing your research and tending to a portfolio could mean huge growth and a multi-million euro payout.

One type of digital asset has been garnering a lot of attention over the past two years — NFTs (non-fungible token), digital artwork. When most of us think of purchasing art, it’s oil-laden canvases or signed watercolour prints we imagine.

In October 2020, Christie’s sold an NFT by artist Beeple for $69m. This kick-started a demand for digital art, served by inventive creators. Pixellated graphics depicting gorillas are the most popular. They are traded over and over, generally using cryptocurrencies.

Of course, for every one of these huge payouts, there are many more investors who lose their shirt on a digital asset they can’t sell on.

And where do the success stories of overnight million-dollar gains appear? Images of victorious private-jet flying Lamborghini-driving 20-year-olds abound on social media networks such as Instagram and TikTok.

Social media representations of crypto wealth could encourage ill-informed decisions for a cohort that curates an aesthetic online identity. Like any gold rush, craze or bubble, venturing into unregulated markets is risky. Even these words hint at impulsive decisions on unpredictable endeavours.

On Thursday, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness called for a global effort to regulate cryptocurrencies to protect small-time investors.Her remarks follow a report published by the global watchdog Financial Stability Board which voiced concern for the potential disturbance crypto markets could cause to the global economy.

Last year the crypto market cap was €2trillion. Compare that to the €10.58trillion market cap of gold, and their reason for concern becomes evident. As the old saying goes, perhaps you shouldn’t try to mine gold when you can sell shovels.