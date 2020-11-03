Whoever wins today’s US election, the loser will be the Divided States of America

After four years of rancour, discord and quite frankly, mass insanity the United States finally goes to the polls today.

Of course, the vagaries of the American electoral system means that, as of Sunday, 91 million people, mostly Democrat supporters had already cast their vote. According to the US Election Project, 150 million of the 240 million citizens eligible to vote will go to the polls today, making it an unprecedented turnout of more than 60pc of the electorate.

That tells us something

and none of it is good for Donald Trump. The man who likes to boast of breaking records wherever he goes may well be responsible for creating one of the largest votes in American history, but this may well be one record he wouldn’t have wanted to break.

This is an election like no other. The most powerful and important democracy in the world, which is essentially the centre of gravity for all Western nations, has been tearing itself apart since he took office four years ago.

But while it now seems not merely fashionable but almost mandatory to persistently belittle the man in the Oval Office, the facts which are most frequently ignored by an almost unanimously hostile media are the very reasons his supporters still cling to him - albeit in smaller numbers. Many Americans still feel they dodged a bullet by ensuring that Hillary Clinton didn’t win in 2016. Certainly, it’s undeniably true that behind his bluster and threats of hellfire and damnation to those nations which annoy him, Trump is far less hawkish than Clinton. The fact that he has kept to his promise about not dragging America into any more needless foreign wars is testament to his isolationist inclinations.

Yet while he deserves credit for his foreign policy, which has recently seen the US broker peace deals between Israel and former enemies such as Sudan and the UAE, any boasts of foreign successes have been largely absent from the campaign trail

because, ultimately, most Americans just don’t care. Instead, they care about jobs and money in their pocket and while Trump has largely delivered on both those fronts, the last few years have also seen a deepening schism between people in what can now reasonably be described as t he Divided States of America.

Every election has an element of being a referendum on the incumbent but today’s vote is deeper than that

it is a referendum on America itself. Even the grizzled, veteran observers who watched America’s turmoil over Vietnam in the 1960s admit the current situation is much, much worse.

The ugliest stains on America’s history, slavery and systematic racism, have exploded to the forefront and, in many ways, Trump and Biden are almost irrelevant to that aspect of the debate

those problems existed long before either man sought power and they will continue long after both of them have left the stage.

Simply put, America is in serious trouble. There was rioting and looting on the streets before George Floyd’s death at the hands of the cops, but it now sometimes seems as if destruction of property and assaults on political opponents have replaced baseball as Americans’ favourite pastime.

We saw that over the weekend when a so-called ‘MAGA cavalry’ of 50 Trump supporters ambushed the Biden team as they were campaigning in Texas. To nobody’s great surprise, CNN spent 24 hours arguing this was proof of the violence inherent in the average Trump supporter, but there is plenty of blame to apportion on both sides.

Indeed, if anyone wants to see what a nation taken over by anarchists looks like, they need only look to cities such as Portland and Seattle, where the police and authorities have openly ceded ground to the far-left agitators of Antifa and Black Lives Matter and allowed them to set up their own private enclaves.

That should have been an open goal for Trump. Similarly the fact that there has been a 28% spike in the killing of police officers - 32 cops have been murdered this year so far and we can expect that toll to rise in the coming days and weeks - .should have played into his hands. But while these events, and the apparent support of many Democratic leaders for the protesters, would normally play into his law-and-order fan base, he has spent the last few months almost doing his best to make sure he is unelectable.

His handling of the Covid pandemic has been a disgrace bordering on gross dereliction of duty. Many who voted for him four years ago did so while holding their nose and while many Americans are prepared to ignore his madder rhetorical flourishes, 250,000 Americans have died from the disease and an incredible nine million have been infected on his watch.

Even in a country as vast as the States that’s one hell of a rotten record and remains his greatest electoral weakness. His greatest electoral strength, however, is his opponent.

While many people who voted for Trump in 2016 would have chosen Biden if he had stood instead of Clinton, enthusiasm for the 77-year old is tepid at best. That’s not helped by the fact Biden keeps on having what’s politely referred to as “senior moments” but which actually seem to indicate genuine cognitive decline.

From forgetting names, and being openly confused about vital legislation such as Obamacare, it’s hard to escape the impression he is little more than a Trojan Horse installed to allow Kamala Harris to replace him.

America is braced for severe rioting regardless of the outcome and while Biden is seven points ahead in the crucial swing states, it’s hard to escape the impression today’s vote, in a strange way, is almost irrelevant.

The fault lines in this great nation have been ruthlessly exposed in recent times and the forlorn conclusion remains that whoever wins, America will be the ultimate loser.