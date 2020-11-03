| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Whoever wins today’s US election, the loser will be the Divided States of America

Ian O'Doherty

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Florida, Fla. Photo: AP/Jim Rassol) Expand

Close

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Florida, Fla. Photo: AP/Jim Rassol)

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Florida, Fla. Photo: AP/Jim Rassol)

AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Florida, Fla. Photo: AP/Jim Rassol)

After four years of rancour, discord and quite frankly, mass insanity the United States finally goes to the polls today.

Of course, the vagaries of the American electoral system means that, as of Sunday, 91 million people, mostly Democrat supporters had already cast their vote. According to the US Election Project, 150 million of the 240 million citizens eligible to vote will go to the polls today, making it an unprecedented turnout of more than 60pc of the electorate. That tells us something and none of it is good for Donald Trump. The man who likes to boast of breaking records wherever he goes may well be responsible for creating one of the largest votes in American history, but this may well be one record he wouldn’t have wanted to break.
Privacy