| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Who forecast a mass outbreak of virtue-signalling celebs?

Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O’Connor

Gary Lineker after Leicester won the Premier League. The BBC presenter has been taken off Match of Day presenting duties after criticising the British government's immigration policies Expand

Close

Gary Lineker after Leicester won the Premier League. The BBC presenter has been taken off Match of Day presenting duties after criticising the British government's immigration policies

Gary Lineker after Leicester won the Premier League. The BBC presenter has been taken off Match of Day presenting duties after criticising the British government's immigration policies

Gary Lineker after Leicester won the Premier League. The BBC presenter has been taken off Match of Day presenting duties after criticising the British government's immigration policies

Everyone was up for getting onboard with a weather event. In a fragmented, tetchy world, weather is one of the last great communal experiences — one of the few ways we can get back that old pandemic feeling of ‘all being in this together’.

For the punter, any suggestion of a weather event is a win-win scenario. Either we get a weather event that we can all enjoy together, or we get a blame game about why we overreacted — something we can also all enjoy together.

More On Mary Lou McDonald

Most Watched

Privacy