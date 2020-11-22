| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Who draws a crowd and plays so loud? It used to be the guitar man

Liam Collins

He may be part of our DNA, but Covid has silenced the journeyman musician - not that anyone's listening now

'This tribe of journeymen musicians have seen their business vanish down that big black Covid hole.' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'This tribe of journeymen musicians have seen their business vanish down that big black Covid hole.' (stock photo)

'This tribe of journeymen musicians have seen their business vanish down that big black Covid hole.' (stock photo)

'This tribe of journeymen musicians have seen their business vanish down that big black Covid hole.' (stock photo)

He's the guy in the corner of The Railway Bar or the High Chaparral Lounge, with the guitar and a yoke playing "cheap and nasty" backing tracks and sometimes he's a star and sometimes nobody can be bothered listening.

He can lift the crowd with Neil Young's Harvest Moon, induce a touch of melancholy with Larry Cunningham's Lovely Leitrim, mellow the evening with Gordon Lightfoot's If You Could Read My Mind, and - if he thinks there's a young and frisky crowd in - he'll murder Ed Sheeran's Castle On The Hill, and if they've had enough to drink, they'll almost believe it's the real thing.

Musically he's agnostic. He can weigh up the audience fairly quickly and then give them what they want, from Johnny Cash through Declan Nerney to the Eagles, and throw in Johnny McEvoy or Danny Doyle. He's learned the hard way, from the old days in the showband when they played up North and you had to play the national anthem at the end of the gig. You had a choice between Amhrán na bhFiann or God Save the Queen...but get it wrong and the place got wrecked and you weren't asked back again.

Privacy