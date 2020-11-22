Who draws a crowd and plays so loud? It used to be the guitar man

He's the guy in the corner of The Railway Bar or the High Chaparral Lounge, with the guitar and a yoke playing "cheap and nasty" backing tracks and sometimes he's a star and sometimes nobody can be bothered listening.

He can lift the crowd with Neil Young's Harvest Moon, induce a touch of melancholy with Larry Cunningham's Lovely Leitrim, mellow the evening with Gordon Lightfoot's If You Could Read My Mind, and - if he thinks there's a young and frisky crowd in - he'll murder Ed Sheeran's Castle On The Hill, and if they've had enough to drink, they'll almost believe it's the real thing.

Musically he's agnostic. He can weigh up the audience fairly quickly and then give them what they want, from Johnny Cash through Declan Nerney to the Eagles, and throw in Johnny McEvoy or Danny Doyle. He's learned the hard way, from the old days in the showband when they played up North and you had to play the national anthem at the end of the gig. You had a choice between Amhrán na bhFiann or God Save the Queen...but get it wrong and the place got wrecked and you weren't asked back again.

These are the real traditional musicians of Ireland, but being the guitar man is a rough trade. That's why most of them are of a certain age, weatherbeaten but cool, sporting a stylish denim jacket and a splash from a special bottle to keep the follicles fresh. They always turn up and rarely take a drink until the gig is over and maybe not even then, "because of d'aul drinking-driving".

There's a few of them circulating in every town in Ireland. They'll tell you they've a bad back, maybe from lugging the gear from the boot of the car to the back of the pub - or, worse still, upstairs - in all kinds of weather and then doing the whole damn thing in reverse at the end of the night.

He's the boxing equivalent of "I could've been a contender", but he's not moaning about his lot. He gets by singing plaintive country-and-western ballads of lovelorn losers and he knows his dreams of the big time are as battered as the guitar and amp.

He's part of the fabric of rural Ireland but there is no way he'll qualify for the €325 a week they're planning to give out to "art workers". He doesn't know what an "art worker" is, except he'd probably agree that most of them don't produce anything -and what they do, nobody wants to buy. There's more chance of him launching into an Ariana Grande song than getting a slice of that €5m.

He hasn't plucked a chord in public since March, but who cares about the old troubadour in the corner? Most of them probably don't even qualify for the Covid payment because they're already on the pension.

Nobody is going to make a fortune playing this kind of gig, and only that the guitar and equipment are long paid for, it would hardly be worthwhile.

But, still, it was a nice steady few bob, "a handy earner", and what else would he be doing, sitting at home with the missus watching the Late Late?

But, with the pubs closed since March, the guitar man is silent and there's nobody to speak up for him.

"I've been a one-man band for 35 or 40 years now," says one of their number, Donal Branagan.

"The most requests I get is: 'Excuse me, son, would you mind turning it down, we can't hear ourselves talking.'"

But that's one side of the coin.

"On another night, if the audience are into it, you up your game and play a little bit better. They're not shouting for more, they're giving you respect. 'I love that song,' or, 'You did a great job on that,' and on your way home along the M50 at 1am you think to yourself, 'Yes, that was worth it.' That is one of the good things that keep you going after five or six indifferent nights - that's what makes you want to get up and go out on a wet night and do it again."

Now this tribe of journeymen musicians have seen their business vanish down that big black Covid hole. And there's nobody out there in the lonesome Country and Irish night crying for them.

"They're wretched, the heart is gone out of it for many of them," says Branagan. "Most of them will never work again, because who knows when this is all going to end?"

Even if the money was good, which it often isn't, who really wants that life any more? Getting up and going out on a cold winter's night, driving to the pub and lugging the gear past an indifferent barman. Finding a spot and setting it up. And if the gig isn't until 10.30pm, there's another hour to kill.

There are no home comforts like dressing rooms in this game, that's why it's a guy in the corner and not a girl. She has more sense!

Ah, but it wasn't always like this. When he gets to thinking about all those years on the road, the ones he remembers with a surge of joy are the Celtic Tiger years.

Others may look back ruefully on those days, but back then guitar man was a star. The plasterer who was now a wealthy builder knew the pub from his early days and, along with the Merc, he bought himself a musician. They brought him back to the mock-Georgian house to continue the party in the basement bar and there was a nice fat envelope at the end of the night.

All the guitar player had to do was make his patron look good when he got up to do his party piece, whether it was Kris Kristofferson, Luke Kelly or Leonard Cohen.

But in a way that was also a time that ruined it for the old journeymen guitar players. Every out-of-work carpenter or electrician who didn't emigrate to Australia and could strum a guitar was tapping their local publican for a gig. They bought hot shot Voice Live machines with the redundancy money that made them sound like the Eagles had landed for a session in the back of the Klondike Bar just off Main Street.

But hey, that's showbusiness. Now you can't even put a bit of icing on the cake selling a few CDs at the end of the night.

There's no icing now, there's not even a cake , and when it comes to giving out bread, the guy who used to plaintively sing Hank Williams' Your Cheatin' Heart is the forgotten man. He's bottom of the food chain and he's been around enough honky-tonk joints to know it.

He's stowed the gear, shrugged his shoulders, put on the wide-brimmed hat and driven off into the darkness.