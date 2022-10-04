| 15.7°C Dublin

Who can blame Donald Trump for being bored of Northern Ireland?

Eimear McGovern

Who can blame Trump for being bored of NI (Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It's hardly surprising that former US President and now-general persona non grata Donald Trump almost fell asleep when he was forced to discuss Northern Ireland with ex-Prime Minister Theresa May. Even for those of us who live here, it can sometimes be hard to drum up any enthusiasm.

According to a new book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, he instead wanted to discuss an offshore windfarm near one of his Scottish golf courses. You'd wonder whether he knows that Scotland and Northern Ireland are different places.

