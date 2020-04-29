Who are the Cabinet 'hawks' and 'doves' deciding the next steps for Ireland's coronavirus restrictions

Just as the public are becoming more restless with the Covid-19 lockdown, so too are members of the Cabinet which will decide tomorrow how long restrictions will last and how they might gradually be lifted.

While no minister is flippantly arguing for a full-scale reopening of the country in the coming weeks, divisions - or a "diversity of views" as the Taoiseach described it - emerged for the first time at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

"If I wasn't hearing different views from my ministers on any issue I'd actually be kind of worried because that would be a sign of group-think or a sign that they're not somehow free to express their opinions," Mr Varadkar, who did not express a strong view either way at the meeting, said yesterday.

In the UK, Boris Johnson's cabinet has been divided into 'hawks' - who are keen to begin a phased lifting of controls - and 'doves', who are adopting a more cautious approach. Similar divisions are now emerging among ministers here. All of them are mindful of the need to protect public health - but they are also increasingly worried about the growing impact of the lockdown on society and the economy.

As they prepare to make a monumental decision that affects us all, here is what they're thinking and have said privately to colleagues.

THE CABINET HAWKS

Business Minister Heather Humphreys is perhaps the most anxious to get the country going again. She publicly told businesses yesterday to start thinking about how they can reopen while adhering to public health guidelines. "Be ready, be prepared," she said.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring said businesses need to be given hope that they can reopen soon, warning that those in rural Ireland will close permanently without a clear plan.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe raised the prospect of schools reopening, pointing out that young children, particularly those in primary school, receive support and help in classrooms that have been closed for seven weeks. He also argued for an easing of restrictions on older people.

Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath warned that the public were getting "restless" with the current lockdown. He raised the prospect of allowing over-70s out for a walk, argued for the construction industry to restart, and made the case for allowing tennis courts and golf courses to reopen.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan spoke about the wellbeing of older people and the need for them to be let out for a walk. She also raised the question of asking the public to wear face masks, saying it be looked at as part of the easing of restrictions.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty favours a detailed roadmap back to normalcy but with phases tied to public health criteria.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the economic side of the emergency needed to be addressed and that it was not just a public health issue.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed argued that farmers can continue to be safe in carrying out their work as an essential service and spoke of the gradual reopening of marts.

Education Minister Joe McHugh, who is coming under pressure to provide more clarity on the Leaving Cert timetable, discussed with colleagues the logistics of running the State exams in the social-distancing era amid moves to get some pupils back to school for a period this summer.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was described by colleagues as being "on the liberal" side in relation to lifting restrictions.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone spoke of extending the 2km limit for families' physical and mental wellbeing and extending access to parks for children. She is also anxious to get a childcare solution for healthcare workers that has been delayed because of public health officials' concerns.

THE CABINET DOVES

Health Minister Simon Harris warned at the outset of the meeting that there are no indications that disease levels are low enough to enable any easing of restrictions.

According to colleagues, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who is Foreign Affairs Minister, wants to see stricter guidelines for passengers coming into ports and airports, with ministers conscious this will become a bigger issue when the country starts to reopen.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan repeatedly urged caution and said no restrictions would be lifted if decisions were made today.

Extending the 2km limit to 5km wouldn't make a major difference in rural Ireland, he noted.

Transport Minister Shane Ross argued in favour of maintaining restrictions. "He is taking it very seriously," said a Cabinet source. Mr Ross, who turns 71 in July, appeared via videolink as he is cocooning.

Defence Minister Paul Kehoe said the Government should continue to listen to the public health advice and warned of the disastrous impact of a second wave of the virus. He also said cocooning conditions for older people were in their best interests.