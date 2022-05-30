Whether you’re planning a trip overseas or an Irish staycation, be braced for a summer of travel chaos and massive price hikes

I felt a dismal sense of kinship with the sad faces peering out of the glass tunnels of Dublin airport going nowhere at the weekend as some 1,000 people reportedly missed flights. After spending the best part of two years on this landmass, we too attempted a family break away recently, only for it to start in soul-sucking chaos.

In our case, it was the airline. We arrived promptly at Belfast International Airport – dutifully allowing a couple of hours for security queues, which mercifully turned out to be short – only to discover that our flight was now delayed by nearly four hours.

Now, I don’t want to name and shame the airline in question, but I will say that there was absolutely nothing Easy about trying to entertain two young children – one of whom has additional needs – in an airport for several hours. By the second hour, all snacks had been consumed, batteries worn out on devices and some £20 worth of change lost to arcade games.

Practically a month’s mortgage payment had disappeared on limp airport food. The price of a small portion of chips — £4.50! (€5.30!) — will have me reeling for months.

We were all told that if we wintered it out we could summer anywhere, were we not? But it’s starting to feel like the cast of Lost had a better chance of escaping their island than we do.

Our airports can’t guarantee to get us to the gate in time and once there, it’s pot luck whether a plane will be or not.

That’s if you even make it to the airport. Depending on where you’re flying from, it’s a game of Russian roulette whether you’ll be able secure either taxi or parking space.

Indeed, that’s if one even makes it out the door in the first place. If you’ve not had the prescience of mind to update your passport six months ahead of booking that impromptu mini-break, you can probably kiss it goodbye or hope that the newly named Very Much Not Express lane does the business in time.

Ah, I hear you cry, but what of the great ‘staycation’, aren’t we all supposed to have replaced our love of sun and sangria with dry robes and Irish city breaks? Hm, that would all be well and good if a few nights in an Irish hotel didn’t cost more than a week on the costas.

Rates in Ireland are estimated to be some 21 pc higher than three years ago. The average cost of for a night’s stay in a Dublin hotel is now sitting at around €200. Sure, didn’t even the Kerry hurlers decide to tote their cup back to Tralee rather than fork out for a celebratory stay in a Dublin hotel.

Two weeks renting a family Airbnb on the Galway coast could set you back more than €3k, while on the North Antrim coast some holiday homes are going at £7,000 a week. And that’s just for a gaff – food prices: up, fuel prices: up. If you’re toying with renting a car, just talk to the American tourist who was quoted €10k for a week’s rental.

Alas there’s not even the option of tarting up the back yard to feel more like a swanky beach bar, with global supply issues creating a garden furniture shortage expected to last until 2023.

Of course there are more pressing issues in the world. A holiday is a privilege. But for many it’s a hard-earned one and it’s simply not fair to allow customers to hand over money for a service that either can’t be delivered or is grotesquely over-priced.

We’re emerging from one of the most difficult periods in time many of us have been through, where many of us have spent more time than ever in our homes – working, homeschooling, surviving. We did it, we wintered it out, now please, please can we summer somewhere?

Read More

How to navigate the Queen’s Jubilee?

When we moved our family from Co Dublin, where both my children were born, to Co Down where my husband and I both hail from, several years ago, we knew there would be certain cultural challenges to navigate.

Watching my husband visibly sag as our then six-year-old shouted, ‘Oh wow, big drums! This is so cool’ as an Orange Parade went by last July was one such moment... and now we have the Queen’s Jubilee.

The school letter came home several weeks ago saying that not only would there be a three-day holiday to celebrate Elizabeth II’s reign but also a day of regal fancy dress and a parade through the village.

A fretful evening ensued of searching for a knight’s outfit online, followed by the unenviable task of breaking the news to Himself (not the monarchy’s biggest fan) that our son would be walking in his very first parade to celebrate Her Majesty.

There’s been a lot of eye-rolling about the festivities around the Platinum celebrations but I do wonder how much of it is genuine outrage and how much is just for form’s sake?

Because let’s face it, some of the biggest royal fans are Ireland-based — just look at the fawning that goes on anytime one of the Windsors makes a visit.

So I plan to take a leaf out of my son’s innocent enthusiasm and just enjoy the week that’s in it, because whatever we think of her reign, I’ve no real desire to rain on the parade.

Expand Close Molly-Mae Hague / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Molly-Mae Hague

I might even be able to tell Love Island faces apart this year, thanks to Molly-Mae Hague

Former Love Island contestant turned millionaire influencer Molly-Mae Hague (pictured) has spoken out about her cosmetic procedures regret. She got her lip and facial fillers dissolved and removed composite bonded teeth to embrace a more ‘natural look’.

Hurrah! Not only am I delighted Hague’s alerting her fan base to the horrors of racing into unnecessary cosmetic work but it also gives me hope that, when I inevitably succumb to watching the show again this summer, it might be the first year where I can tell contestants apart, rather than staring at a sea of identikit ‘Love Island faces’.