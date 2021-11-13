Last weekend, I dipped my nose into Spain’s Basque Country. Literally.

Standing in a cellar beneath the labyrinthine streets of Laguardia in Rioja Alavesa, a local winemaker handed out glasses of Crianza and Reserva, encouraging us to taste and smell.

Plummy, spicy, chocolatey whiffs wafted up my nose, bringing to mind not just the vineyards outside, but family meals past and winter nights in with my wife. I was literally inhaling the Rioja region.

I love smell moments that connect you emotionally with a place. The cloying pong of hops hanging over the Liberties. Wild garlic on my lockdown loop. The aroma of fresh bread floating out from a bakery oven fired by olive wood in Morocco’s Moulay Idriss.

When you travel, you don’t just see the world. You hear, taste and smell it.

It’s not just about travel, of course. At bedtime, my son loves to sniff the pages of his book. Chlorine takes me back to childhood swimming galas. Estate agents say smells of coffee and baking help sell homes. Think of a turf fire, or a fleeting scent that reminds you of a loved one... aftershave on a train, an item of clothing. A surprise smell can delight, disarm or devastate (no fart jokes, please).

Studies have shown that smells can trigger deeper memories than sight. In 2012, researchers from several European universities found that olfactory stimuli (eg. smelling a perfume) evoked “older, more emotional, less thought of and... stronger time travelling characteristics” than others (eg. simply seeing a bottle of perfume).

That’s truer than ever now. We have spent so much of the pandemic wearing masks, trying not to inhale cursed Covid aerosols. We’ve been socially distanced from the messy, sensory carnival of life. Many who contracted Covid learned how linked smell and taste can be.

At the same time, bombarded by slot-machine-like streams of imagery from TV to TikTok and Twitter, we’re visually desensitised. Who really goes ‘wow!’ when they see a photo of the Cliffs of Moher or Grand Canyon any more?

But smell is different. It’s visceral, mysterious. There is no way to post a scent over social media (...yet).

Brands have done their homework. My Rioja experience reminded me of a distillery tour at Dublin’s Roe & Co, which features a “sensory box” of items like toffee and cloves that visitors use to pick out similar notes in the whiskey. It’s much more engaging than a show-and-tell, creating a deeper bond (and more reason to delay in the gift shop).

Museums like Imaginosity feature “smelling stations” for children to investigate; the Museum of London Docklands’ new ‘Port City’ exhibition evokes the past with the help of a ‘smellscape’ of spices, tobacco and engine oil. There are hotels and spas that invest in “scent branding”, infusing their spaces with signature smells.

In a visually cluttered world, smells are real, natural signals that still have the power to cut through and connect emotionally. They can still reach and activate us.

I just hope I can’t Tweet one anytime soon.