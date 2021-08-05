When we turn our coastline into luxury apartment developments, only the rich get to enjoy the seaside

The last conversation I ever had with my granny was about Barry’s Amusements, Ireland’s longest running amusement park, in the town of Portrush on the north Antrim coast.

Long before staycations were ever a thing, my granny’s go-to holiday was a week on the north coast: an ice-cream in Morelli’s, a paddle on the East Strand and, of course, a trip to Barry’s. What could possibly be better?

I have photos of her with me on the carousel when I was two and still smile at the memory of her shuffling in on her Zimmer frame to play the slots, bags of change ready to be dispensed in her handbag.

She knew I had a trip to the coast planned with my friends and, as I left her that summer afternoon, with a couple of quid from her in my pocket — for Barry’s — her last question to me was: “We’ll go again, won’t we?” “Of course,” I replied. She died a few days later.

Now, sadly, it seems like no one will be going again. It was announced this week that the 2.23 acre sea-front site has been sold to a property developer and is likely to be used for housing.

The Trufelli family, who has owned the venue since it first opened in 1926, had hoped it would be sold as an ongoing concern when they first placed the site on the market in 2019. But with no success on that front, it was remarketed as a development opportunity last May and swiftly snapped up by multi-millionaire Michael Herbert.

There’s a crushing inevitability to the notion that it won’t be too long before the much-loved funfair rides disappear forever, replaced with an Executive Apartment Complex called ‘The Amusements’, with wealthy buyers able to opt for The Dodgems (two bed, two bath), The Carousel (three bed, utility room) or the coveted Big Dipper (penthouse).

As soon as I saw the news, I was reminded of a book I’d read earlier this year, Lost Ireland by photographic historian Orla Fitzpatrick, which documents Ireland’s vanished buildings, spaces and monuments.

In so many instances, the lack of long-term vision would make you want to weep. The Claddagh razed and replaced with three-bed homes, stunning Victorian theatres now home to Starbucks, the seaside panoramic walkways of Kingstown Pavilion burned to a shell in 1915 and never replaced.

In many instances, there are arguments to be made for ‘progress’, like the unsanitary living conditions for the village residents of The Claddagh. But looking back, you can’t help but wonder if often a better solution could have been found, one that preserved something unique rather than obliterating it.

Housing is a huge issue across Ireland. But don’t tell me the development opportunities snapped up along our coastlines are anything to do with that. Coastal hotels and venues transformed into apartments often leave seaside views accessible to only those who can afford to pay an absolute premium.

Beyond the shore tells a similar story of leisure spaces eroded. Parks carved up for development opportunities, the faded grandeur of much-loved theatres now replaced with gleaming, modern apartments.

Ripping out the old might give a handful of people somewhere new to live, but where are the rest of us — and our grannies — meant to go when we want to have some fun?

The Olympics is like the crying games

Until recently, I hadn’t cried over a sport since the early 1990s, when I was winning in my badminton club final and decided magnanimously to let my opponent claw back a few points… only for her to go on and win.

But since the Olympic coverage began, I have found myself weeping over even the unlikeliest events.

I’ve sobbed at weight-lifting, swimming and golf.

It’s not like I empathise in the slightest with elite athletes, nor do I feel any affinity with what it’s like to be part of a team.

All that grit and determination, commitment to a goal, years of training — and here’s me sitting watching on the sofa with a bag of crisps and a lapsed Slimming Club membership. Interestingly, it’s not the medal winners who make me bawl the most, but the ‘losers’.

The runners up, rushing to embrace the victor for setting a new record, the ones — like gymnast Rhys McClenaghan — holding their head high and smiling as they bow out.

Rhys McClenaghan held his head high despite an unfortunate mistake on the pommel horse. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Rhys McClenaghan held his head high despite an unfortunate mistake on the pommel horse. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The high-jumpers sharing the gold rather than pursuing a solo victory, Rory McIlroy giving everything he had to try and secure a bronze.

The ones who gave it their best and dealt with whatever result emerged.

Dignity in defeat is my

Achilles heel. Just as worthy an aspiration as any gold medal dreams and definitely worth crying over.

Embracing tales of the unexpected at 40

Meghan Markle and I have something in common — we both recently turned 40.

We love to put pressure on these landmark birthdays, with every decade bringing with it its list of ‘shoulds’ (should have a house in one’s 30s/married/kids etc), but why?

From a personal point of view, I’ve embraced my 40s as the decade of ‘no expectations’, while Meghan will probably be able to tick off ‘world domination’ by the time she’s 50.

Age isn’t a barrier, but it shouldn’t be a driver either. We can all achieve, or leave, what we want to in our own time.