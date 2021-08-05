| 15.6°C Dublin

When we turn our coastline into luxury apartment developments, only the rich get to enjoy the seaside

Chrissie Russell

Barry's Amusements will be replaced by an apartment complex. Photo: Barrysamusements.com Expand
Rhys McClenaghan held his head high despite an unfortunate mistake on the pommel horse. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Expand

The last conversation I ever had with my granny was about Barry’s Amusements, Ireland’s longest running amusement park, in the town of Portrush on the north Antrim coast.

Long before staycations were ever a thing, my granny’s go-to holiday was a week on the north coast: an ice-cream in Morelli’s, a paddle on the East Strand and, of course, a trip to Barry’s. What could possibly be better?

I have photos of her with me on the carousel when I was two and still smile at the memory of her shuffling in on her Zimmer frame to play the slots, bags of change ready to be dispensed in her handbag.

