| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When Valentine’s Day is too sweet to be wholesome

Christine Emba

Foreign Dispatch

That wintergreen-flavoured &ldquo;Way to go&rdquo; is a distasteful manifestation of toxic positivity – emblematic of the misguided idea that we can and should solve major problems through the sheer force of individual will. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

That wintergreen-flavoured &ldquo;Way to go&rdquo; is a distasteful manifestation of toxic positivity – emblematic of the misguided idea that we can and should solve major problems through the sheer force of individual will. Photo: Getty Images

That wintergreen-flavoured “Way to go” is a distasteful manifestation of toxic positivity – emblematic of the misguided idea that we can and should solve major problems through the sheer force of individual will. Photo: Getty Images

That wintergreen-flavoured “Way to go” is a distasteful manifestation of toxic positivity – emblematic of the misguided idea that we can and should solve major problems through the sheer force of individual will. Photo: Getty Images

Burned out? Pandemic-weary? SAD-afflicted (or just sad)? Then do I have a treat for you.

It’s Valentine’s Day so you may still get a classic “Xoxo” or “Be mine” in your box of pastel treats. But now there are 16 new messages – including such endearments as “Don’t quit,” “Go time” and “Push thru.”

Related topics

More On Twitter

Most Watched

Privacy