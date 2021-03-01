| -0.9°C Dublin

When this virus finally passes, it will leave significant political change in its wake

John Downing

Leo Varadkar, Paschal Donohoe and the Fine Gael party are still surfing a wave from their handling of the early days of the pandemic. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Leo Varadkar, Paschal Donohoe and the Fine Gael party are still surfing a wave from their handling of the early days of the pandemic. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

We each have ways of recalling the anniversary of how this accursed virus gradually bore in on us an entire year ago now. But as a disciple of Dr Luke O’Neill – he who carefully blends harsh reality with positives of realistic remedies – it is high time to focus on how our world will be when this malaise does end.

We must face the key questions about how much we have learned about ourselves over a year of three lockdowns, and about our relationships with one another as people.

Simply put, we face two questions. Will we slope back to more of the same old same old? Or, will any lasting change stay with us?

