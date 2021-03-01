When this virus finally passes, it will leave significant political change in its wake

We each have ways of recalling the anniversary of how this accursed virus gradually bore in on us an entire year ago now. But as a disciple of Dr Luke O’Neill – he who carefully blends harsh reality with positives of realistic remedies – it is high time to focus on how our world will be when this malaise does end.

We must face the key questions about how much we have learned about ourselves over a year of three lockdowns, and about our relationships with one another as people.

Simply put, we face two questions. Will we slope back to more of the same old same old? Or, will any lasting change stay with us?

Since politics is essentially about managing relationships between people, these are true political questions.

There are big issues which risk getting away from us if we do not find ways of talking about them in good time.

One way in – but by no means the only introduction – is to look at current party political structures and ask what has changed for them, and how enduring such changes are likely to be. We have noted many times that the last general election, not yet 13 months ago, took place in a “BC”, or before Covid-19, world.

The manifold effects of the virus, like other things outside the political realm, such as the decline of public houses, and the ongoing rise and rise of technology and the resultant boost for remote working, have been compounded and accelerated by the virus fallout.

The two big beasts of Irish politics since the State’s foundation, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, each returned poor results from the election on February 8, 2020.

Sinn Féin surprised itself and many others with a stellar election. Its poll ratings since then remain well above the one-in-four electorate score it got last year.

It seems more than likely that it will do very well the next time out – even if this currently battered Coalition goes the distance to early 2024.

The biggest virus change was the rise in Fine Gael’s popularity at the expense of Fianna Fáil. People do not have to be as old as this writer to be astonished by that outcome.

On February 8 last year, Micheál Martin’s party was on 22pc of the popular vote to Fine Gael’s 21pc.

By now a slew of polls suggest that almost one in three voters prefer Fine Gael.

This is because of the deft management of the initial Covid-19 lockdown almost a full year ago by the interim government led by Leo Varadkar. It is also in large measure due to the reassuring and positive tones of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as he distributes borrowed largesse to the Covid unemployed and stricken small businesses.

Right now, Fianna Fáil’s future prospects do not look good. The polls tell us their vote share is below the 17pc meltdown devastation in the February 2011 general election.

Can this be overhauled and remedied? Well, you cannot totally rule out that prospect. But it seems highly unlikely.

Covid’s enduring change – the most unlikely in 80 years – Fine Gael eats Fianna Fáil.

The shift in the fortunes of the two big beasts, which up to 30 years ago could still between them mop up eight out of 10 votes, does open things up for others who hopefully have different ideas.

Another thing which began with the 2011 election was the rise and rise of Sinn Féin.

This coming May will mark the 40th anniversary of its first tentative and shilling-each-way forays into electoral politics with the election of tragic hunger-striker Bobby Sands to the London parliament in Westminster.

The following month will mark 40 years since the divisive 1981 Dáil elections which saw two hunger strikers elected on an abstentionist ticket.

Right now, the Government’s Covid and related vaccine roll-out woes are putting additional wind in the Sinn Féin political sails. Covid-19 adds to the likelihood that it might be in Government Buildings after the next election. We shall see.

So, what about those always categorised, rather dismissively, as independents and others?

The reality is that since 1997, when Jackie Healy-Rae and his Independent pals became pivotal backers of a minority government, every other constituency wants their own JHR who can bring back “millins” in constituency bacon.

The idea may have reached its high-water mark in past elections. But yesterday’s Red C poll for the Business Post showed one in eight voters would vote Independent. It is a persistent phenomenon.

The left is more intriguing. Former much-loved Labour TD and Mayor of Limerick Frank Prendergast once cited William Thackery’s summation that the renegade often reserves most venom for the cause upon which he has reneged upon.

Put more simply: the best political fights are often on the left of the scale.

It is best summed up by the ancient joke: “How many socialist workers does it take to change a light bulb? Well, we could change the light bulb. But remember how the old one betrayed us.”

Yet this country, perhaps more than most others, needs a strong and radical left. Their presence rocks the tendency for chuminess of consensuality, and creates space for unpopular causes to get an airing.

Some of those unpopular causes have gone mainstream as major injustices have come to light.

Leftist division is not restricted to the further wings.

We currently have two “Labour" parties representing mainstream workers’ concerns as the Social Democrats vie with the traditional party.

Now, that has to end.