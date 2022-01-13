When the migraine lifted after three days, I had a new appreciation of good health

Health is an inheritance from the earth in the presence of which we can grow. Health is also, as they say, wealth. Starting the new year, it wasn’t something I was thinking about, for I walk and run and swim throughout my working week.

I reasoned that health was a given for me. I put in the work and I got the results of a healthy body, smaller waistline and a head in tune with the world around it. But what can we do when the mind itself gets sick? There’s no gym for that. Last week was a hard one as I encountered my first ever migraine.

It was a pain that lasted three days. Only after much rest and painkillers did it pass. As I had never had a migraine, it took a few days to work out the cause.

Thankfully, the pain is nearly all but gone and I’m back out on the roads and trails walking and running in my own steady way.

The experience has got me thinking about health and its importance. As the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh says, keeping one’s body healthy is an expression of gratitude and a sign to the cosmos, the trees, the clouds, everything. He’s right, of course, but so often we don’t listen to our bodies.

Health is something I don’t take for granted, as I experienced its absence years ago when I battled with mental health problems. That battle, which lasted a number of years, put me on the path where I now reside as an active person.

Health isn’t just about staying free of disease or infirmity; it’s about a total state of well-being where we’re happy to get out of bed in the morning and face each day as a powerful new force.

On that journey of the body, I fell in love with movement, whether it was a run or a hill walk, a swim or a cycle. It was the fuel I burned to stay alive and the fuel that made me a richer man, physically and mentally. I haven’t encountered any great sicknesses since those events, so the migraine came out of the blue.

But in looking back, the signs were all there. I worked my way through Christmas, I eased up on the healthy eating and, perhaps most importantly, I was out of sync with my body. That threw me and led, I believe, to the migraine.

It reminded me of the health journey of a dear friend in Australia who suffered a year-long headache. It stopped him in his tracks and left him wondering what his life had become.

Health that’s so freely given to us can also be taken away. Hundreds of thousands of work days are lost due to employee sickness, leading to workplaces missing key personnel.

Living through a pandemic, we are of course more aware of our health and the need to keep it in check. As the present state of affairs continues, thousands are out of the workplace due to Covid.

In ways, we must build up our health reserves to ensure we can stay healthy against illness. I wasn’t ready for the migraine and the level of illness it made me feel. I was left out of action for three days – three days I could have used for work and exercise.

I’ve learned from the experience that health truly trumps everything. When I sat down by myself in my darkened room, I knew books and columns didn’t really count for anything if I didn’t have the health to enjoy them. It’s the best asset we can ask for.

As for my friend in Australia with the year-long headache, it eventually lifted after he had seen a number of doctors and been put through a variety of treatments. It proved that all things can lift, even year-long physical pain.

The lesson I’ve learned is to slow down a bit. I must stop and smell the roses, because it’s not all about work. We need to mind ourselves so we can truly reap the harvest of each day and season.

I’ve stocked up on vitamins and tonics and I’m ready for the winter. To keep the body in good health is, as I see it now, a duty to ourselves and one I won’t be taking for granted any more.

I’ve cleared the weekend and am going to do a few nice things for myself – a walk, a run, a nice home-cooked meal.

It’s the little things that build the well of positivity and will hopefully keep those migraines away and prevent them becoming a pattern in life.

When we come through serious illness, as I did with my mental health, a transformation of the self and the soul takes place.

Health is not a given. We must all fight the good fight to keep our bodies full of the best chance to come through life intact. None of us knows what’s in front of us health-wise, but if we build our well we can be prepared to stand up against what life throws at us.

Looking back now, it was overwork and stress that gave me that migraine. I won’t make the same mistakes again.

Illness can be an opportunity for change, and I can see I need to change one or two things myself. Here’s to your health. May your ship sail for many a year.