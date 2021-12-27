When stories were streamed free at the rambling house

If you have rural roots – and who in Ireland doesn’t? – chances are your granny or elderly uncle will talk about the seanchaí. During long winter evenings of yesteryear, in a time before Netflix and Facebook set the rhythm of our lives, these fabled storytellers were kings of the Irish hearth.

Yarn-spinners whose discourses covered politics, gossip and the whimsicality of human nature, these men – for it was a male-only club – were the bearers of folklore keenly devoured by willing audiences wherever they roamed. The godfather of the art, Eamon Kelly, said it was a place “where the affairs of the day were debated, and entertainment mingled with education”.

First on the dial of 10,000 radiograms and transistors throughout the land, Kelly’s Rambling House programme began with a familiar refrain: “Long nights are here again/Boul in, boul in and take a chair/Admission here is free.” It was an era when doors were never locked, neighbours over a 10-mile radius knew each other by first name and storytelling was a prized interval in lives of simplicity.

Coming into his own during the clock change to winter and the advent of Christmas, the seanchaí’s arrival signalled the season of great gatherings of music and storytelling. In a modern Ireland where the boundary between rural and urban has long been diluted by technology and the ubiquitous satellite dish, those colourful men bearing tales bawdy and true are virtually extinct in a no-win conflict with The X-Factor and super-fast broadband.

In his autobiography, The Apprentice, Kelly recalled his Kerry childhood home where the rambling house ethos of a welcome for strangers and neighbours formed the early inklings of his future life’s work. “My ears were forever cocked for the sound that came on the breeze, and it wasn’t the Blarney Stone but my father’s house that filled me with wonder.”

With pots of tea, sandwiches and the odd dram of “the quare stuff” to oil the artistic sensibilities, the budding seanchaí learned the rudiments of an art at which he would later excel. “Neighbours and travellers were attracted into the kitchen like moths around a naked flame, a place with all the elements of the theatre where the storyteller flourished with his comic or tragic tale.”

One of Kelly’s classics concerned the priest’s umbrella – the first ever seen in the rural valley. Attending a wake, he opened it in the hall to dry. After doing his business, he set off down the boreen, forgetting his contraption.

Spotting his omission, a group of the men tried to follow him with the unwieldly object. Spectacularly unsuccessful at getting the opened device through the doorway, their frustration had them contemplating removing the door from its hinges when the priest reappeared.

Having finally remembered his property, he strode into the crowd, folded the brolly like a wand, exited the house and reopened it against the next passing shower. “Say what ye like,” admonished one village elder in awe. “They have the power.”