When it comes to hospitality, what’s the message when masks slip?

‘Sit wherever ye like!” That was the friendly message greeting us in one café. We’d stopped to break a journey, and felt the glow of good, old-fashioned hospitality. But then it struck us. Nobody asked to see our Covid passes. No staff were wearing face coverings. We opted to sit outside. Afterwards, my wife asked the manager about the lack of masks. Staff worked behind screens at counters, she was told, and two floor servers didn’t want to wear them “for their own medical reasons”. The manager became defensive. “It’s not a priority for us,” she said.

Back in the car, we couldn’t recall whether masks are recommendations or law these days. It’s the latter. “Under current legislation, management and employees in customer-facing roles, who engage in or carry out work relating to the preparation of, or service of, food or beverages for consumption on the premises must wear a face covering,” Fáilte Ireland’s latest guidelines state.

I have huge sympathy for the hospitality industry here. It has spent months out of business, on a roller-coaster ride of crippling uncertainty, and has had to implement health and safety standards more suited to clinics than cafés.

Employees work on a service frontline and are dealing with stressful staff shortages and morale-bashing controversies like “Zappone-gate” and the alleged breaching of restrictions at Danny Healy-Rae’s bar. And us customers aren’t exactly paragons of consistency. It’s not fair. And we’ve had reassuring experiences. Meals where staff made masks feel invisible by evening’s end. A refreshing drink in a bar where distancing was subtly marked by classy seat cushions. A café that has taken the tough decision to remain closed indoors for now. “We can’t meet the guidelines,” I was told simply. It didn’t share specifics, but the room was small, most of the staff very young, and all were wearing masks. I found that encouraging. But the inconsistency bothers me. Just one of our last four indoor services saw Covid passes checked as they should have been. In some places, staff had well-fitted coverings. In others, they slipped around the face, and some pulled them down to talk to us. In one venue, leisure guests wore masks while moving around, but wedding guests did not. Both were sharing the same public spaces, bar and bathrooms. It felt confusing, and hard to relax. Don’t be such a Covid cop, you might say. People are doing their best in a terrible situation, life is messy, and vaccinations are full steam ahead. That’s true, but clear systems send a strong message. They set the tone for how both staff and customers behave. I get the ‘Ah, you’re grand’ approach; I know it’s meant well, and we’ve always had Irish solutions to Irish problems. But while blurring the lines reduces awkwardness for some, it will see others quietly decide to eat out less, delay their return indoors, or avoid places where they don’t feel comfortable. It also makes mugs of those making genuine efforts. Irish hospitality has been brilliantly resilient and creative. Covid rules can feel crap and unfair. But in fudging and half-doing them, we’re only fooling ourselves.