When it comes to hospitality, what’s the message when masks slip?

Pól Ó Conghaile

Covid rules may feel unfair. But in fudging them, we’re only fooling ourslves

‘Sit wherever ye like!” That was the friendly message greeting us in one café. We’d stopped to break a journey, and felt the glow of good, old-fashioned hospitality. But then it struck us. Nobody asked to see our Covid passes. No staff were wearing face coverings. We opted to sit outside. Afterwards, my wife asked the manager about the lack of masks. Staff worked behind screens at counters, she was told, and two floor servers didn’t want to wear them “for their own medical reasons”. The manager became defensive. “It’s not a priority for us,” she said.

Back in the car, we couldn’t recall whether masks are recommendations or law these days. It’s the latter. “Under current legislation, management and employees in customer-facing roles, who engage in or carry out work relating to the preparation of, or service of, food or beverages for consumption on the premises must wear a face covering,” Fáilte Ireland’s latest guidelines state.

I have huge sympathy for the hospitality industry here. It has spent months out of business, on a roller-coaster ride of crippling uncertainty, and has had to implement health and safety standards more suited to clinics than cafés.

