When it comes to Covid safety protocol, why is it always one rule for the elite and another for the rest of us?

Actor Seth Rogen arrives at the Emmy Awards Expand
Britney Spears was subject to criticism from Perez Hilton Expand

Chrissie Russell

There seems to be a little bit of confusion over whether Seth Rogen was joking or not when he delivered his speech, damning the Covid measures in place at the Emmy Awards.

Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room,” he announced, as a ripple of nervous laughter swept round the sea of, largely unmasked and closely-packed-together A-listers.

“We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now,” the comedian continued, adding, “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face.”

