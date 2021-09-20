When it comes to Covid safety protocol, why is it always one rule for the elite and another for the rest of us?

There seems to be a little bit of confusion over whether Seth Rogen was joking or not when he delivered his speech, damning the Covid measures in place at the Emmy Awards.

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room,” he announced, as a ripple of nervous laughter swept round the sea of, largely unmasked and closely-packed-together A-listers.

“We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now,” the comedian continued, adding, “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face.”

There was a hasty cut to commercial followed by a rush to sanitise the impact of Rogen’s speech with others taking to the stage to commend the Covid protocols in place and stress that everyone was vaccinated.

Host Cedric the Entertainer even found more pandemic material ripe for comedic potential by making a quip about the best vaccines and adding that he’s not suffered the same scrotum issues as the cousin mentioned in Nicki Minaj’s now infamous tweet.

Ho, ho, ho. You’re killing me. Who would have known that a virus that’s caused four and a half million deaths worldwide and continues to run rampant would be so hilarious?

Oh no, wait, it’s not.

But what is an absolute joke is the notion that it’s one rule for the elite and another for the rest of us.

There was a very clear two-tier system in operation at the Emmys and the Met Gala last week. Behind the mask-less preening celebrities were those working the event, dressed in dark clothes and all wearing masks. Many of those reporting on the other side of the velvet rope also appeared to be masked up.

Do germs check IMDb now before deciding who they infect? Is box office success now a factor in transmission?

The message that we (the plebs who’ll never grace a red carpet) have been getting for the past 18 months, and continue to be told, is wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated.

When I dropped my little boy off to nursery today, every parent on the school grounds had a mask on, even though we’re all outdoors, and we adhere to a social distancing policy far more stringent than had we been dolled to the nines and flouncing around on the Emmys red carpet.

And I don’t mind having to do it. I know there’s varying data on the effectiveness of masks, but I’ll happily pop one on to go to school, to the shop, to get on a bus or walk to the bathrooms in a restaurant if there’s a chance it makes me or others round me safer.

But there’s just something very jarring about adhering to the rules when it’s important for the little people like me, or the servers at an awards do, to be masked up while the great and the good don’t have to.

It feels like the days of ‘we’re all in this together’ have long passed.

Today, the division between those in a position of influence and us, the ones to be influenced, seems greater than ever. While whole swathes of the general public are diligently queuing up for vaccinations and downloading their certificates of inoculation in order to travel or enter certain premises, we got to hear this week that, despite two pro dancers refusing the jab on Strictly Come Dancing, the show will go on.

“Their choice”, you might say, but if you’re in the public eye then your actions have consequences.

When we’re in the middle of a vaccination programme that requires mass uptake, the trickle-down effect of “if it’s ok for them not to do it, why not me?” isn’t something to be under-estimated.

Nothing about Covid has been fair but seeing those in positions of power adhere to a ‘do as I say, not as I do’ agenda doesn’t help.

Optics matter and when the messaging around Covid-compliancy gets blurred along lines of wealth or privilege, then the potency of that message is compromised.

We’ve always loved to laugh at La La Land for being so out of touch but increasingly it just feels like the joke’s on us.



Perez Hilton’s unapologetic sorry

Expand Close Britney Spears was subject to criticism from Perez Hilton / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britney Spears was subject to criticism from Perez Hilton

Perez Hilton gave an interview this week admitting he doesn’t expect forgiveness despite apologising for his caustic treatment of pop star Britney Spears for years on his blog.

And while he seemed willing to accept the right of fans, or even the pop star herself, to hold a grudge, it also seemed clear that he carried some degree of personal grievance around the issue.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he lamented that he was “irredeemable in the eyes of most”, and that “no matter how much I change, grow, evolve, regret, apologise, they refuse to see me for who I am today”.

Hilton went on to try and explain the motivation behind his vitriolic blog which repeatedly slammed Britney as a bad mother and called for her children to be removed.

He was, he says, not serious, and that it was “a different time”. “I own my mistakes and take full accountability,” he insisted, adding that he was an easy target for people to be mad at and that he wasn’t the only one doing what he did.

Sorry might not be the hardest word (as the song would have us believe) but delivering an appropriate apology is an art that many seem to struggle with.

No apology should be delivered with the expectation of forgiveness.

There’s no need to frame or explain or blame, just acknowledge the pain you caused and say sorry.

Bags of envy for humble plastic at heart of drama

Despite Jimmy’s assertion that someone would pay for his son’s murder, it soon became clear that a financial settlement hadn’t been what he had in mind in Sunday’s episode of Kin.

In a scene that brought a whole new meaning to the phase ‘dirty money’, I couldn’t help feeling a little sorry for the plastic bag at the heart of the drama. It must have felt very envious of its SuperValu mate that scored the role with Matt Damon last summer. At least he only got soggy from the A-lister’s swimming togs. Still, at least the Kin money can soon expect to be laundered.