When it comes to climate action, it seems an indecisive Sinn Féin’s main policy is to spew hot air

Just what is Sinn Féin's position on climate action? Answer: inaction.

The party emitted its spokesman on climate change from its party rooms onto the Leinster House plinth today.

Darren O’Rourke wanted to talk about measuring energy poverty. His party has a new bill. It just doesn’t have an updated policy on climate change, which is unchanged since 2019.

Read More

In the time since then, the party has issued 11 new policies on housing and nine announcements on health.

Remorseless targeting of voter concerns has propelled the party into popularity levels that more or less amount to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil combined. Yet it still seems terrified of potentially alienating a single vote.

Hence the party’s climate change spokesman could not take a position on the current hot topic of the emissions reductions target that agriculture must meet by 2030.

The first thing Mr O’Rourke said was that he “can't pick a figure out of thin air”. Or even out of air thickened by CO2 and methane emissions, the latter 28 times more dangerous than the former, with virtually all Irish methane emissions produced by agriculture, specifically cattle.

Over the course of a 20-minute media grilling, Mr O’Rourke repeatedly refused to conjure a figure on what the landing zone should be, after the Climate Change Advisory Council said agriculture would have to reduce gases on a range between 22pc and 30pc – leaving the final target up to the politicians.

Mr O’Rourke deplored the ‘toxic public discourse’ whereby people were arguing out the targets on the airwaves

In contrast, spokespersons for the Social Democrats and People Before Profit have both argued openly for 30pc. Mr O’Rourke generously said they were “entitled to predict what they want” – then deplored the “toxic public discourse” whereby people were arguing it out on the airwaves. Which might be considered, you know, democracy in action.

Sinn Féin will not contribute to such mudslinging, we were left to imagine. To charges that the main opposition party is irresponsibly sitting on the fence while the planet burns – party frontbencher Louise O’Reilly had been similarly unable to deal with figures on the plinth the previous day – Sinn Féin says that it has been “excluded from the process” and doesn’t have access to the necessary background information (neither do the Social Democrats or People Before Profit) to make a calculation.

Expand Close Sinn Féin's Darren O'Rourke had little to say when asked about the national herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinn Féin's Darren O'Rourke had little to say when asked about the national herd

The figure is “for the Government to work out”, Mr O’Rourke said. To the suggestion that Sinn Féin would immediately criticise the figure when it does emerge, Mr O’Rourke, ever calm, was gently chiding. Sinn Féin would not do so, he said, adding: “We’re going to reserve our position.”

It will then patch up the problem by demanding to see the basis for the figures, citing an unpublished report by McKinsey consultants and the input of other experts the Government has called in.

But surely Mr O’Rourke had been lobbied by the interest groups? What had he said to them?

The climate change spokesman confirmed he had engaged with the Irish Farmers’ Association, which has launched a massive outreach campaign in a bid (entirely legitimate) to influence legislators.

Sinn Féin’s indecisiveness derives from a decision. It has decided to make no decision

Yet when he met the IFA, he told them he “didn’t have the information to support their position, or the contrary position”.

Sinn Féin’s indecisiveness derives from a decision. It has decided to make no decision.

Here is some of Mr O’Rourke’s word soup of gloop that he unhelpfully emitted, if you wish to be amused by someone saying nothing at length, because he has been told by his party to say nothing as its effectively non-speaking spokesman on climate change:

“I think that the necessary work to come up with a figure involves a detailed analysis of what different measures will mean in terms of percentage-by-percentage reduction. We have sought that information, and we know that Government are depending not only on publicly available information but also the work of private consultants. We have sought that information and have been refused it.”

Well, could he make a stab at a figure using the publicly available information alone, then? Er, no… (more word soup here): “We know that the Government has done a good job at setting targets and an even better job at missing every one of those targets.”

Against such wriggling, Mr O’Rourke was told a specific figure by Independent.ie – that there are 1.7 million more cows than citizens in this Republic.

Would he at least like to see a reduction in the national herd, given that a cow emits 500 times more greenhouse gases than an individual human?

Mr O’Rourke did not really know whether there was such a thing as a national herd. Pressed, he thought it should remain “static”.

Was he talking about a Chinese-style state policy of 1.5 calves per cow, yes or no? Mr O’Rourke did not say "yes” or “no”, but began talking about renewables. The responsibility was across society and all individuals.

Well, should we all then just eat less meat?

Mr O’Rourke said if reductions could be achieved across the board, then “people wouldn't have to change in that regard. But of course there are implications in terms of, you know, dietary habits across society and Ireland and elsewhere, which will influence that, and farmers I think, across the board have shown a willingness to respond to incentives”.

So that’s all right, then.