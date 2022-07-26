| 18°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When it comes to climate action, it seems an indecisive Sinn Féin’s main policy is to spew hot air

Senan Molony

Sinn Féin climate change spokesperson Darren O&rsquo;Rourke. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Sinn Féin climate change spokesperson Darren O&rsquo;Rourke. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin climate change spokesperson Darren O’Rourke. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin climate change spokesperson Darren O’Rourke. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Just what is Sinn Féin's position on climate action? Answer: inaction.

The party emitted its spokesman on climate change from its party rooms onto the Leinster House plinth today.

Most Watched

Privacy