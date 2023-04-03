When I spotted a friend recently, I chose to flee rather than have an unplanned encounter. Do you do this?
Stefanie Preissner
Something happened in Heuston Station recently and I questioned whether my reaction was common, rare or due to autism. I had arrived 45 minutes early for the train to Cork. I hate being rushed. I had to collect a ticket, couldn’t predict the queue for the ticket machines, or their functioning status. There was also a cold-weather warning so I left more than my usual 30 minutes of wiggle room.