When football managers are put under pressure, they can learn a thing or two from Big Jack

Winter sun flits through cloud-laden skies while talk of Covid and vaccines fills the air. A year of molten memories ebbs toward its end﻿ – but hopes are high our old ways will soon return.

And so we begin to seek the flavour of what 2021 will bring.

Thankfully the human dramas entwined in the world of sport once more clamour for our thoughts. The respite from ‘more serious matters’ a solace for many.

Two men – at opposite ends of the sporting spectrum – will use the Christmas hiatus for deep-thinking time. They are facing make-or-break challenges, both on and off the field of play.

International soccer manager Stephen Kenny and his counterpart guiding the fortunes of the Kerry football team, Peter Keane, are both at a crossroads.

And they know it only too well.

Kenny arguably holds the most doom-laden post in Irish sport – nothing he can really do about that. But the gods have ordained he will get the heave-ho somewhere down the line. That’s the grim prognosis for the life of a football manager.

His honeymoon in the job has been shrouded in frustration.

Reliant on too many journeyman footballers, his teams are forever fighting a rearguard action.

They just can’t score goals. Kenny still surfs a giant wave of goodwill – but he knows this will be short lived.

The new manager comes across as personable and perceptive. But he is dogged by the limitations of players at his disposal. Something remains askew, as our top underage talents evolve into cross-channel professional players. There are exceptions but too many never acquire high-level technical ball-playing skills.

They are off the pace when it comes to the top tier. Yet Kenny is dogged by a cacophony from pundits, fans and FAI insiders. The popular refrain is we must play ‘fancy attacking football based on the passing game’.

But the fact we are currently in the middle of a Jack Charlton nostalgia fest may be a sign. Perhaps Kenny should ignore all those cries to have his teams ‘play sexy’.

Is it time to go back to some form of the much maligned kick-and-rush approach?

It brought us so many glory days, when our favourite Englishman called the shots.

Kenny should resist the clarion call from all those who deign to tell him how to do his job. Back in Jack’s day, he was a self-proclaimed dictator. Blessed with a fierce confidence and self-belief, he did things his way. He had some very good players to call on but as far as he was concerned, not enough of them.

When it came to the opposition he ‘put ’em under pressure’. "We tried to stop the buggers playing football,” as he so tactfully put it.

The Charlton approach ain’t pretty, the purists won’t like it. But if applied intelligently and with passion, as was the case with the man who was our footballing messiah, we might qualify for a major tournament.

That’s what it’s all about.

Kenny has also had to contend with what seems like a mole within his camp. Somebody was trying to stir up needless trouble over a pre-match video before the England game. The enemy within can be lethal, he needs to watch his back.

Kerry manager Peter Keane equally knows the year ahead will decide his destiny. The shock defeat by Cork does not fit well given his charge was to ‘knock Dublin off their perch’ this year.

Now he is under fire on a number of fronts.

Allegations that his tactics misfired, coupled with claims his back room staff is mismatched, have come thick and fast.

But he also should remain his own man.

And there are lessons he too can learn from the Jack Charlton way of doing things.

If Keane is the guy carrying the can, he must carry it as he sees fit.

Meanwhile, he can try and enjoy the feast of football in Croke Park this weekend. Despite Covid and its challenges, it is a beguiling time on the GAA front.

And he can wish his Munster cousins the very best – as Tipperary still stride towards Dreamland.