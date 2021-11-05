When Eamon Ryan says we’re only warming up, unfortunately it can be taken quite literally

‘We’re only warming up.” It was perhaps an unfortunate phrase for Minister Eamon Ryan to use given the aim of the climate action plan he had just presented is to do exactly the opposite.

But more than unfortunate, it was also a little unsettling.

More than two years after publication of the original climate action plan, it’s not warming up anyone in Government should be doing.

They should be warmed up, toned up, pumped up and at least half-way up the steep-sided mountain that climate action represents.

Instead, quite realistically and alarmingly, they, and us, are still at the bottom, craning our necks upwards and getting dizzy trying to see the top. And we’re not really ready for the climb yet.

The new climate action plan is an impressive document, as was its predecessor, albeit in a more muted way, but many of the actions in it still require a lot of preparation.

On transport, for example, we are awaiting completion of the rail strategy review, a 10-year sustainable mobility strategy and the ‘Five Cities Demand Management Study’.

Not to mention a review of legislation to see if local authorities have sufficient regulatory powers to impose measures such as low emission zones and parking restrictions to keep out cars.

And one more – a review of fiscal and regulatory disincentives for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

When all those are done, the minister can put into action all the actions the plan contains for simultaneously encouraging active and public transport while disincentivising private car use.

This is a recurring theme throughout the 208-page plan. There are one too many references to the need to “examine options for”, “develop a roadmap for”, “develop a policy pathway”, “identify options” and so on.

There’s also “further measures” – ideas and initiatives not yet fully developed, or developed but not yet proven, on which hopes are pinned of pulling back a few more tonnes of emissions here and there.

These are not add-on extras – they are integral to us meeting the 51pc emissions cut we are legally obliged to achieve by 2030.

The plan states: “In order to deliver the –51pc target by 2030, further measures are required that are more technically challenging or are not yet available at scale in Ireland.”

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is one such measure, so far only in use in limited circumstances to capture the carbon dioxide emissions from industrial chimneys and lock it away before it does any harm.

Green hydrogen and biomethane as energy sources are also listed as further measures. They are good ideas but require a lot of work and investment to achieve their practical application here.

Something else that comes under the ‘further measures’ heading throughout the plan is not some great technical feat, however. It’s behavioural change.

Getting people to adjust their mindset so that they don’t think they’re put upon, deprived or primitive if they walk to the shop now and again rather than take the car when they are able to do so.

The plan doesn’t use that language but you know what they’re getting at. It also comes up in relation to home heating. Possibly not every room in the house needs to be a furnace all the time.

Again, that’s not the plan’s language and of course there are many people for whom it would be a luxury to have one room toasty hot most of the time.

But it does say something that getting the public to think differently is placed in the same broad category as something that requires a warehouse full of engineers and scientists and a vault full of research and development money to achieve.

So when Mr Ryan says that we’re only warming up, he could be talking about getting people to warm to the idea of climate action as much as about the Government’s implementation of the measures.

If so, here’s something to think about.

Oxfam overnight published a report to coincide with the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that showed the carbon footprint of the world’s richest 1pc will be 30 times greater in 2030 than the level it needs to be if the goal of keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees is to be achieved.

It shows the average Irish carbon footprint is nearly four times larger than where it needs to be by 2030.

So we’re all warming up, but not in a good way.