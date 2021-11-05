| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When Eamon Ryan says we’re only warming up, unfortunately it can be taken quite literally

Caroline O'Doherty

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan during the publication in Dublin of the Government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by the end of the decade. Photo: Julian Behal/PA Wire Expand

Close

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan during the publication in Dublin of the Government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by the end of the decade. Photo: Julian Behal/PA Wire

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan during the publication in Dublin of the Government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by the end of the decade. Photo: Julian Behal/PA Wire

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan during the publication in Dublin of the Government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by the end of the decade. Photo: Julian Behal/PA Wire

‘We’re only warming up.” It was perhaps an unfortunate phrase for Minister Eamon Ryan to use given the aim of the climate action plan he had just presented is to do exactly the opposite.

But more than unfortunate, it was also a little unsettling.

More than two years after publication of the original climate action plan, it’s not warming up anyone in Government should be doing.

Related topics

More On COP26

Most Watched

Privacy