When Cork lit Ireland’s LGBTQ+ flame of freedom

John Daly

Dublin may be the place where inclusive legislation was passed, but Cork rightly claims premier status as the battleground where victory was forged. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Dublin may be the place where inclusive legislation was passed, but Cork rightly claims premier status as the battleground where victory was forged. Photo: Mark Condren

Time stands still for no one, not even a legendary location where history was made.

Loafers, the country’s oldest gay bar, was auctioned last week, prompting many memories of its heyday as a prime player in Ireland’s LGBT history.

