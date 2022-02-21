When Cork lit Ireland’s LGBTQ+ flame of freedom

Time stands still for no one, not even a legendary location where history was made.

Loafers, the country’s oldest gay bar, was auctioned last week, prompting many memories of its heyday as a prime player in Ireland’s LGBT history.

Opened on Cork’s Douglas Street by Derrick Gerety in 1983, a decade before homosexuality was decriminalised, it gloried as one of the longest-running gay bars in the country.

Promoting itself as “catering to all members of the spectrum who respect the ethos of the bar”, it opened in the teeth of a recession, particularly bad in Cork when the closure of the city’s two biggest employers – Ford and Dunlop – put thousands on the dole. The city was an edgy, depressed place back then, but that didn’t deter Mr Gerety from flying high in the face of it.

“I just wanted to have a bar where I felt comfortable myself. It was about 50-50 gay and straight in the beginning, which was quite an atmosphere for the early ’80s in Cork.”

A melting pot where we students congregated with artists, writers, designers and gays, Loafers was a happening spot where everyone was invited. A friend often declared: “This is our ’30s Berlin cabaret scene, all we’re short is Liza.”

But while those early days were built on laughter and high spirits, places like Loafers served a deeper purpose as points of light in a city that railed against a national conservatism long past its sell-by date.

Cork’s cultural activists demons-trated a loud and proud courage during that repressive decade that would eventually light a national flame. The words of local 1920s patriot Terence MacSwiney were often repeated: “It is not they who can inflict most but they who can suffer most will conquer.”

Around the same time, another activist landmark opened – the Quay Co-op, a vegetarian health food co-operative promoting sustainability long before it was fashionable. Its noticeboard trumpeted a weekly call to arms, fostering environmental advocacy, nuclear disarmament, climate concerns and gay rights – one-way tickets to career suicide in 1983.

Despite the economic body blows sustained by Cork throughout the ’80s, it still succeeded in fostering a thriving theatrical and artistic community, sowing the seeds of cultural liberation that would be realised in law the following decade.

“There was such a rich history of LGBT activism in Cork, but it was a hidden history”, says Orla Egan, founder of Cork LGBT Archive. “I was inspired to bring that history to light.”

She lists Cork’s roll call of freedom firsts, including the National Gay Conference in 1981; the Irish Aids leaflet 1985; UCC’s recognition of a gay society in 1989; and the first LGBTQ+ float to take part in a St Patrick’s Day parade in 1992.

Dublin may be the place where inclusive legislation was passed, but Cork rightly claims premier status as the battleground where victory was forged.