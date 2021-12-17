When Charlie Bird climbs Croagh Patrick, we will all be with him every step of the way

Like many, I watched with a tear in my eye as Charlie Bird made his appearance on the Late Late Show last Friday. It was a deep and moving interview. There was a sadness in his diminished voice, the voice that had told so many stories over the years, the voice that had rocked the corridors of power and brought us the truths of a tragedy.

Charlie Bird has been a constant on television all my life. From Stardust to the Iraq War, it seems he covered all events and brought us the stories of our times. To me as a young lad growing up, he was an example of what journalists could do, that journalism mattered and could in its greatest form truly help people. It goes back deep for me, back to my teenage years and the wish to tell stories.

Finishing my journalism studies in Australia at 20, I embarked on a career as an investigative reporter, working first in radio and then television. There were international heroes such as Robert Fisk and John Pilger, but when I wanted to know what was going on in Ireland, Charlie was the reporter who gave the real insights.

I remember working on an investigation concerning the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war, and between all the clandestine meetings with former Tamil Tigers and fleeing refugees I asked myself one dark, wet night in the Australian winter how I was ever going to get justice for these people.

I remember walking home to my apartment that night, wondering what Charlie would do. The answer came to me the next morning, despite the mounting pressure of the investigation – keep digging, the truth deserves to come out.

It’s important to have heroes when growing up. They inspire us to want to do better, to want to make our best work. For me, Charlie was and is our great reporter, and the greatest story of his life is now something perhaps he never considered before – himself. I doubt he suspected when he had that coughing fit while out walking in Wicklow months ago that it would begin this new story. Motor neurone disease (MND) is a cruel illness. It is also one I’ve come into contact with in my own community. When I saw Charlie last Friday, I thought of my neighbours and friends who tackled the disease and the bravery they showed. It’s the same bravery Charlie is now exhibiting.

MND is a strange affliction. The progressive neurological condition attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in messages eventually not reaching muscles and leading to wastage.

It can affect different parts of the body, from movement to speech. For some it starts as a twitching in muscles, pins and needles and numbness. Of course, we all experience these symptoms from time to time through our daily lives, which makes the disease all the harder to diagnose.

It’s strange that it would first attack the most recognisable feature of Charlie – his voice. Yet despite the complications, he announced his intention to climb Croagh Patrick in the spring.

There are times in our lives when we all need to go on pilgrimages to where the sacred calls us. Croagh Patrick has become the soul mountain for not just Charlie but, I think, all of us. Those who have climbed it know its power; one is humbled by it when you eventually get to the top.

The mountain is a form of soul work: like a river of stone, its greater depths are contained within and we just happen to glimpse part of its majesty when climbing.

I think it all the more special that Charlie has chosen Croagh Patrick as his soul mountain. There was a notion of Celtic spirituality about it that in our own land we can find our own healing. We don’t need the towering Himalayas or Mont Blanc; the power is here in this, our homeland.

Every time I’ve climbed Croagh Patrick, I’ve come down a different man. I went there to give thanks for my first book; I went there to give thanks for my marriage; I’ll go there again to mark more milestones in my life.

The real power of Celtic spirituality is that it’s in the everyday, in the landscape, in the world around us. Writer and philosopher John Moriarty knew this. Poet and philosopher John O Donohue knew this. We know this.

When Charlie goes up that mountain, I think a part of all of us will go with him, through the clinking stones, the rolling cloud and the Tibetan-like church at its crest. When Charlie goes up, we’ll all feel it.

Maybe too in this great mission we can highlight the need to continue the work on MND research and offer support to those with the disease. There are 400 or so sufferers of MND in Ireland, and they are all worthy of our attention and praise for their bravery. Perhaps in Charlie’s highlighting of the disease we can bring to mind all who are suffering and all who need our love and affection at this time.

There was sadness for my old journalist hero last Friday night, but there was also admiration for how he is handling his battle. The greatest story has just begun. We’ll all walk with Charlie and all those sick at this time, and that will make all the difference this Christmas. I’ll take the walk myself if he’ll have me.

Here’s to the holy mountain, and here’s to the wisdom and power it will bring. Now he is the story – something perhaps the veteran broadcaster had never considered.