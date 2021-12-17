| 8.9°C Dublin

When Charlie Bird climbs Croagh Patrick, we will all be with him every step of the way

John Connell

Pilgrims on the slopes of Croagh Patrick overlooking Clew Bay in Co Mayo. Photo: Conor McKeown Expand

Like many, I watched with a tear in my eye as Charlie Bird made his appearance on the Late Late Show last Friday. It was a deep and moving interview. There was a sadness in his diminished voice, the voice that had told so many stories over the years, the voice that had rocked the corridors of power and brought us the truths of a tragedy.

Charlie Bird has been a constant on television all my life. From Stardust to the Iraq War, it seems he covered all events and brought us the stories of our times. To me as a young lad growing up, he was an example of what journalists could do, that journalism mattered and could in its greatest form truly help people. It goes back deep for me, back to my teenage years and the wish to tell stories.

