When Britain’s leaders had a Christian identity – but with varying degrees of zeal

Christmas is coming, but according to the latest census data, Britain is no longer a majority Christian country. For the first time in recorded history, the number of Christians in England and Wales has fallen below 50pc.

Just 46.2pc of the British population identify as Christians, a decline of over 13pc in 10 years.

Coincidentally, this data dovetails with a Hindu prime minister residing in 10 Downing Street, the first non-Christian to do so.

Perhaps Rishi Sunak symbolises the changes that have taken place. The historian Linda Colley claims that Britain could only have been formed as a nation by its Protestant convictions, but perhaps that is no more.

British prime ministers have, however, fluctuated in their degrees of Christian commitment, as a fascinating study by a west London parish priest, Mark Vickers, reveals.

Winston Churchill was baptised an Anglican, but declared himself a materialist atheist (Yet Churchill, ever ambitious, told his mother that if he failed to get into the army, he might try a career in the church).

Later in life, he modified this atheism towards a belief in a “higher power”, and always extolled “Christian civilisation” as an ideal. His wife, Clemmie, was church-going – a common pattern – as was his daughter Mary.

Clement Attlee, father of the welfare state, who was raised an Anglican, didn’t care for the “mumbo-jumbo” of religion, but adhered to the ethics. He thought the Bible revolutionary and admired priests who worked in slums. His nephew became a Jesuit, to which he didn’t object.

Anthony Eden, remembered now for the disastrous 1956 Suez debacle, had a formal religious upbringing, and was a “sporadic” churchgoer. He was reproached by the Church of England for obtaining a divorce, even though his wife had left him.

Harold Macmillan – who coined the phrase “you’ve never had it so good” – was deeply religious, a serious reader of Thomas Aquinas and Cardinal Newman, and, as a young man, very nearly “Poped”.

He had a strong friendship with Ronald Knox, the charismatic priest, but his mother Nellie, a fierce American Evangelical, put a stop to papist leanings. She also wanted Harold to marry an English aristocrat, which he did – Lady Dorothy Cavendish, who had a lifelong affair with another man. But Harold stuck to his vows of marital fidelity and derived much comfort from his High Anglican faith.

Harold Wilson wasn’t much interested in religion, though he retained the values of his Congregationalist childhood, and famously said the Labour movement “owed more to Methodism than to Marx”. He didn’t care for the “permissive society” over which he presided during the Swinging 1960s, and absented himself from controversial debates: but he let his Home Secretary Roy Jenkins get on with abortion legislation and decriminalising homosexual acts. James Callaghan was raised a Baptist, but preferred socialism to Christianity: he, too, was “uncomfortable” with legislative changes over homosexuality and abortion.

Ted Heath, the bachelor PM, was a lifelong Anglican, sometimes attending Anglo-Catholic services – music meant a lot to him.

Margaret Thatcher “owed everything to Methodism”. She grew up in an intensely religious atmosphere – her father was a lay preacher. She absolutely believed in “good and evil”, and the moral mission to uphold what was right. Though she married a divorced man (the Methodists removed their bar on divorcees remarrying in 1948, but only for the “innocent” party), she opposed “no fault” divorce. She supported abortion law, but with limitations.

John Major, son of circus artistes, wasn’t churchy, though his wife Norma was observant. Yet he says he’s a “believer – at a distance”.

Tony Blair was, according to Mark Vickers’ book God at Number 10, was more interested in religion than in politics. His father was a “militant atheist”, but his mother, Hazel, an Irish Protestant, was religious. Tony became a Christian at Oxford, and after marriage to Cherie, moved ever more towards the Catholic faith.

Gordon Brown was very much the son of the Scottish manse. David Cameron is a somewhat fluid Anglican; Theresa May a serious one. Boris Johnson defies description: baptised a Catholic, confirmed an Anglican, often described as a “cheerful Pagan”. But his young children are baptised.

In their varying ways these leaders broadly represent the religious character of Britain until now. Fluctuating in belief, they were all baptised Christians, adhering to the idea of Christianity as the bedrock of British values.

No comparable study has yet been carried out on the faith values of Irish Taoisigh, which might reflect more variations than expected – in a pious age, Seán Lemass was probably an agnostic. But in another nice symmetry, this week sees a return to leadership of Leo Varadkar, who draws on both Christian and Hindu heritage.