What's not to like? Simon Harris and the masters of the political social media game

On Sunday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar sat down to have dinner with his partner, Matt Barrett. Before either had taken a bite of the food — plates piled with slices of beef and roast potatoes from a Dublin restaurant — Barrett reached out and took a selfie. Varadkar cheerfully raised his thumb and smiled.

The shot took in the table, the sides of vegetables, the glasses of red wine and Varadkar’s suit and tie casually thrown over the back of the chair next to him. Just peeping into the frame on the left was a stuffed toy of the old British children’s TV character Zippy.

It was a photo that depicted the simple pleasure of a couple set to enjoy a hearty meal together at the end of a long week — and Varadkar posted it on Instagram.

The Tánaiste has more social media followers than any other Irish politician and comfortably leads the way on both Twitter and Instagram. His Fine Gael colleague Josepha Madigan was among the first to acknowledge the post — with a beaming emoji with a pair of red love hearts for eyes. Most of the responses were similarly good-natured.

Varadkar must spend at least some of his busy week wondering why the reactions he elicits on Instagram and Twitter are so different. For months now, the hashtag Leotheleak has trended on and off on Twitter. Whenever he tweets, many of the responses are vitriolic.

Yet a significant social media presence has become a basic requirement for any politician, especially for a man who — as Taoiseach — placed enormous emphasis both on image and direct communication with the public.

Navigating the world of social media can be tricky for many, especially those in government. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly knows a thing or two about that. This week, The Irish Times reported how frustrated he was when he was not mentioned by name in tweets by the Department of Health in January, during the height of the Covid crisis, whereas his predecessor Simon Harris was routinely name-checked in tweets by the Department of Further Education, his new home.

Robert Watt — the health department’s interim secretary general — sent an email to Deirdre Watters, its director of communications. “Deirdre, the Minister completed an analysis of the department’s Twitter feed,” Watt wrote. “There is no reference to the Minister, as you can see. We need to discuss.”

Some criticised Donnelly for concerning himself with apparent trivialities during a pandemic, but it has been clear since becoming a minister that the Fianna Fáil TD wants to boost his Twitter profile and increase his audience.

He has been mocked on the platform, notably following reports that he responded with a thumb-up emoji to a message from the chief medical officer about rising Covid numbers. For the next few days, his tweets would be met with a deluge of thumbs-up responses.

Harris, a neighbour of Donnelly in Greystones, Co Wicklow, is streets ahead when it comes to followers, with 216,000 on Twitter to Donnelly’s 68,000. Harris is the second most-followed Irish politician behind Varadkar when it comes to Twitter and well ahead of Taoiseach Micheál Martin (133,500).

On Instagram, Harris hammers Donnelly 169,000 to 3,393. Once again, he is second only to Varadkar in the Instagram follower stakes, although as a voracious user of the medium — especially when it comes to posting short, personal videos, many of them urging people to hold firm during the pandemic — it would not be a surprise if he ends the year as the most followed politician on the platform.

But while the likes of Harris have used social media to talk directly to constituents and the country at large — including younger people, thanks to his recent embracing of the video platform TikTok — not everyone is impressed.

Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley had a swipe at Harris at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, suggesting: “Perhaps he could take a break from Instagram and investigate drop-out levels of first years in university.”

But Martyn Rosney, a director with ReputationInc, the Dublin agency that advises leaders on how to manage their reputations online and offline, believes social media can be invaluable to politicians who understand the rules of the game.

“Politicians who can use social media to showcase their experience, expertise and competency while mirroring the expectations of their most important stakeholders — whether that’s party colleagues, voters, the media — will benefit from heightened levels of trust and advocacy from the public,” he says.

“There are many politicians in Ireland who have benefitted from reputation surges by using social media effectively to win over hearts and minds. At a local level, we’ve seen councillors leverage Facebook to showcase their contribution, we’ve seen TDs co-ordinate national campaigns on Twitter to address a societal issues. More recently, we’ve seen Simon Harris join TikTok to speak directly to a younger audience in his position as Minister for Further and Higher Education.”

Set-piece media

Politicians have to move with the times to get their message across, Rosney says. “In the past, many politicians might have been overly reliant on set-piece media activity and relationships with key decision-makers as the foundation of their communications activities. This just doesn’t cut it in 2021. The best politicians use the right mix of communication activity and platforms to ensure that as many different audiences as possible have the opportunity to see and experience their natural abilities and leadership qualities and ensure their political prosperity.”

Johnny Fallon, strategy director at Carr Communications, says it has been intriguing to see how different generations of politicians have reacted to the challenge and opportunity of social media.

“Politics is a tough job and there’s a natural fear among politicians when it comes to social media that makes them pull back,” he says.

“Simon Harris has been very strong and he’s been producing these TikTok videos over the past month that are being made fun of by young people, but Harris rises above it and it’s a case of, ‘I don’t care that people are criticising me — they’re still watching. They’re making fun of it, but they’re still following me.’ And that’s why those follower numbers go up. And, at the end of the day, it is about profile.”

Fallon believes the venom that some politicians receive on social media is not new. “It’s only the medium that’s different,” he says. “Politics has always been an adversarial game, the only different now is that they aren’t as sheltered from the abuse as they might have been.”

He believes a strong social media literacy is imperative for anyone getting into to politics.

“Social media allows you profile in a couple of areas that you couldn’t get before — for instance, if you’re a county councillor or a backbench TD and you have a view on Northern Ireland or Brexit or whatever, nobody gave a hoot what you thought — you could send a press release into the media, but nobody would read it. Now, you can express that opinion on social media and, at the very least, a certain group of people will interact with it.

“And social media allows politicians to put across their human side too — and that can make them more relatable. Twenty or 30 years ago, there were only a handful of politicians who we knew what their football team was, what things they liked doing at weekends, what their families were like. It’s been a huge boost to them because it’s allowed them to get past that wall of secrecy.”

Fallon cites the example of veteran Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton showing off his baking skills online.

This week, we are focusing on how you can better cope with #Level5.



First up is @RichardBrutonTD baking scones â this is the wholesome content youâve been waiting for all year. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mJq3tXEHRl — Fine Gael (@FineGael) November 3, 2020

“That was something you wouldn’t expect from him, but then you see every Fine Gael TD baking — and the one thing you can’t have on social media, politically, is the sense that something is planned or contrived. It works if it’s natural and out-of-the-blue. If people feel that there’s some social media maestro who has told everybody to do this, then people react very negatively.”

For the public affairs and communications consultant Derek Mooney, a senior adviser to the Fianna Fáil-led government between 2004 and 2010, politicians must get the professional and personal balancing act right online.

“It’s important that politicians don’t come across as simply talking at people,” he says. “Not engaging with their audience doesn’t go down very well. People can see through it. And you often see that at local level on Facebook — they’re just posting stuff that isn’t connecting with an audience. They have to be much more dynamic than that.”

Mooney says many of the political parties have been slow to harness social media’s power. “You’ve Sinn Féin out in front, followed by Fine Gael. Fianna Fáil are a long way behind. And, often, it’s the most senior politicians that have a more significant social media presence than their own parties.”

Jane Suiter, professor at the School of Communications at Dublin City University and director of the DCU Institute of Future Media, Democracy and Society, says increasing numbers of politicians have sensed that social media is a tool they can use to get around mainstream media and straight to an audience.

“Obama 2008 was the beginning of it and it’s been building since then,” she says. “In the beginning, a politician would have used social media in the way they would have used press releases — they’d just broadcast out — but then they realised that you could bypass the media’s traditional gatekeeping role.

“Trump, of course, could say all kinds of things on Twitter that the New York Times wouldn’t print. And then they [politicians] learned that you could make a fuss on Twitter and the media would pick it up.”

That was the case in 2010 when then opposition TD Simon Coveney tweeted about the taoiseach of the time, Brian Cowen. “God, what an uninspiring interview by the Taoiseach this morning,” Coveney tweeted. “He sounded halfway between drunk and hungover and totally disinterested.”

It was an incident that resurfaced last weekend when it featured on the new series of RTÉ’s Reeling in the Years. Coveney subsequently deleted the tweet. Cowen has always denied that he was drunk or hungover.

A communications strategist, who does not wish to be named, says politicians tend to be much more guarded now when it comes to social media missives. “It was a bit of a free-for-all in the early days of Twitter but we’ve seen how old, embarrassing tweets can be dug up and used against people,” he says.

“The trick today is not to be seen as a robot simply parroting the party line, but as an engaging person who doesn’t put both feet in it. Unfortunately, some of those in Leinster House didn’t get the memo and their social media output is both embarrassingly naff and utterly vacuous.

An accidental ‘like’

“On the other hand, you can’t be careful enough — look at what happened to [Fine Gael TD] Neale Richmond when he ‘liked’ that contentious tweet sent by Arlene Foster.”

The Northern Ireland First Minister had described Sinn Féin as the “real criminals” when condemning the rioting by loyalists in Belfast last week.

“Poor old Neale had to back-pedal furiously and say he had accidentally ‘liked’ it after all the ‘Shinnerbots’ got on his case.”

Iâm as critical of @sinnfeinireland as they come but this tweet is not helpful & misses the point. And yes it seems I liked it scrolling past earlier, it happens, many thanks to those who pointed it out to me. https://t.co/CcFEm9Q70D — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) April 7, 2021

For Stephen O’Leary, media analyst at the Dublin-based social media monitoring agency Olytico, understanding the power of Twitter, Facebook and the rest is his bread and butter. What advice has he for politicians looking to up their game?

“Listen first,” he says. “That’s crucial. Don’t think of social media as a broadcast medium. Think about it as something you can use to listen to people and to understand how people feel about something and then use that to decide how you are going to communicate. Sometimes politicians can be accused of tweeting stuff that appears to be tone-deaf or not to read the room. If they listened a little bit more, they’d avoid that.

“The second key thing is not to ever post anything on any social network that you wouldn’t be happy to have on the front page of a national newspaper or as a headline on the Six-One News. You’re a publisher here — and I feel sometimes that that isn’t always appreciated. A common refrain [from politicians] is, ‘You’ve taken that out of context.’ Well, that isn’t good enough. If you put something in 280 characters in tweet and you haven’t considered how that will look out of context, that is a failure in communications and there’s no excuse for it.”

For former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, social media is a part of daily life that adds spice and enjoyment, although he says he misses the platforms’ early days. “Twitter, in particular, was something that facilitated a two-way dialogue between all kinds of people,” he says. “Politicians wouldn’t just broadcast — they’d answer questions, they’d have conversations. But, as social media has evolved, that’s become less and less true. If you look at the ratio of replies to tweets from any given politician, you can see that doesn’t happen.

“It can be impossible to reply to everyone. But I don’t think it’s wise to ignore people — you’ve got to get back to at least some, especially those who are respectful. Trolls should be ignored. And I think the politicians who do social media best are the ones who make sure there is at least some engagement there.”

Since losing his seat in the 2020 election, Rock has found his social media use changing. “There isn’t as much vitriol as there was before,” he says. “It’s something that all politicians have to get used to. I’m definitely enjoying the likes of Twitter much more now than I did then.”