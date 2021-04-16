| 10.6°C Dublin

What's not to like? Simon Harris and the masters of the political social media game

Ministers including Leo Varadkar, Simon Harris and Stephen Donnelly have felt a backlash to their online posts, but there is an audience — and votes — to be won if they strike the right note, writes John Meagher

Streets ahead: A selection of images from Simon Harris&rsquo;s Instagram account, where he has 169,000 followers Expand
Communications consultant Martyn Rosney. Photo by Chris Bellew Expand

Communications consultant Martyn Rosney. Photo by Chris Bellew

John Meagher Twitter Email

On Sunday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar sat down to have dinner with his partner, Matt Barrett. Before either had taken a bite of the food — plates piled with slices of beef and roast potatoes from a Dublin restaurant — Barrett reached out and took a selfie. Varadkar cheerfully raised his thumb and smiled.

The shot took in the table, the sides of vegetables, the glasses of red wine and Varadkar’s suit and tie casually thrown over the back of the chair next to him. Just peeping into the frame on the left was a stuffed toy of the old British children’s TV character Zippy.

