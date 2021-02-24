Whatever you think of our politicians, their families and their homes are off-limits

If you were to take the temperature of the nation, the emotions would range from ‘despair’ to ‘very slightly less pungent type of despair’.

As the Covid vaccine rollout happens at a pace close to watching molasses roll up a hill, and as many livelihoods and the economy are simply held in a sort of dreadful aspic, the frustration is very, very palpable.

And Ireland has seemingly lost every shred of patience with the politicians tasked with managing the entire fandango.

Several accusations are levelled by the public against Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Stephen Donnelly in particular: they’re incompetent; they try to bamboozle everyday people with management speak; they’re far too interested in their careers and their parties to deal effectively with a pandemic; they don’t care about regular people; they are not in this with us.

Certainly, several optics lend themselves to each of these accusations. TDs getting a salary increase in the coming weeks is not a good look.

And that’s all fine. The government’s inability to communicate clearly with us is incredibly galling. And it’s not the sort of leadership we want, need, or deserve.

What’s not fine is making things personal. Robust debate is all very well and good, and offloading one’s frustrations with TDs is a natural response to what’s happening (or rather, not happening).

Going to the house of Health Minister Donnelly, where his wife Susan, an academic with no skin in the politics game, is at home with their three young children, is as redundant and ridiculous a response as it is shameful.

This week, it was revealed that a security fence was set up at Donnelly’s Wicklow house after “a number of incidents” prompted security concerns. Among these incidents, reportedly, have been items being thrown at windows and items left on the doorstep.

“Works are being carried out for security reasons in conjunction with An Garda Síochána,” a spokesman for Donnelly noted.

I’m no fan of Donnelly, but this is disturbing. A man, already subjected to personal abuse on Twitter with every passing second, now has the added worry of some hare-brained ‘activists’ causing harm to his children?

What must that be like for those young children and their mother — a family no doubt tested by the vagaries of homeschooling, isolation like everyone else — to experience that kind of insidious violence?

Who in their right mind believes that intimidating the young family of a government minister is going to get us out of this pandemic-related mess any earlier?

Far from resulting in the removal of people from government, it will leave them depleted, and resentful.

This low-blow exercise in futility will not get us out of the spin and the leaks and the uncertainty. It really won’t.

And in this day and age, who would be a public figure in politics?

The wife of former Health Minister Simon Harris was once followed to her family home while walking their infant daughter. A group of protestors gathered at his home when Harris’s daughter was four weeks old.

More recently, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has been subjected to unspeakable levels of harassment and racial abuse, noting that she fears for her daughter’s safety.

The problem with this sort of ‘activism’ is that it’s more likely to discourage regular people from running for office.

If this is the way of things to come, the only people in public office will be the sort of insulated elites who don’t need to care a jot what the electorate say, do or think.

As with all other politicians, Donnelly’s political actions, handlings and decisions are certainly open to criticism.

But vile, personal pot-shots on Twitter and throwing things at a family’s window is utterly pointless and cruel. Instead, have your say at the ballot.

Exciting times for Irish theatre

While good news stories from the world of the arts are thin on the ground, there was cheer within Ireland’s theatre industry when it was announced that, after an ‘open competition’ to fill the two leadership roles, the Abbey theatre had appointed Caitriona McLaughlin as its new artistic director, and Mark O’Brien as its new executive director.

McLaughlin is a director of considerable renown, and will reportedly take the lead on the national theatre’s new strategy (and is the first female artistic director in the Abbey for decades).

O’Brien, meanwhile, has been the director of the Axis arts centre in Ballymun, and is no stranger to theatre and community engagement (he has also helmed the Axis chats, an online series of interviews with performers and artists, during lockdown).

While outgoing directors Neil Murray and Graham McLaren certainly breathed new life into the Abbey, they came under criticism for staging too many international productions (300 members of the community signed an open letter expressing their “deep concern and dissatisfaction” at the direction the Abbey theatre had taken.

Well, it would seem that our national theatre is certainly in safe hands. O’Brien is known throughout the industry for promoting new talent and creativity, while McLaughlin’s passion for the stage will no doubt breathe a whole new energy into theatre.

And, once Irish theatre is finally allowed to wake up from its year-long slumber, exciting times are truly ahead.

Pat Kenny's ‘Mayor NIMBY’ act

If you’ve worked hard and long enough to afford a ‘palatial’ Dalkey pad, it’s understandable that you would like to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Still, Pat Kenny’s palatial Dalkey home is fast becoming a thorn in the broadcaster’s side.

This week, in objecting to plans for a 104-bed nursing home next to his house, he called the decision “akin to stuffing an ugly sister’s foot into Cinderella’s delicate slipper”.

Pat has gone fully Mayor NIMBY before, blocking plans to erect an apartment block next to his home.

Either those views from his home must be worth protecting, or he hasn’t yet realised that nursing home residents would truly be the quietest neighbours one could wish for.