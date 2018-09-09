'Whatever happens, I want to walk away with dignity' - presidential hopeful Joan Freeman
Presidential hopeful Joan Freeman has opened up about her history of heartache and miracles, writes Niamh Horan
'The Den is getting fairly crowded at this point," laughs Joan Freeman as she settles in for a cup of tea at the headquarters of her PR team ahead of the race of a lifetime.
As she fights to secure a nomination to run for president against three former Dragons' Den investors, commentators are already predicting the contest will be every bit as bloody as the last.
But look past the former Pieta House founder's perfectly groomed tresses and million-watt smile, and there's no mistaking a steely determination.