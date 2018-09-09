'Whatever happens, I want to walk away with dignity' - presidential hopeful Joan Freeman

Independent.ie

'The Den is getting fairly crowded at this point," laughs Joan Freeman as she settles in for a cup of tea at the headquarters of her PR team ahead of the race of a lifetime.

