What we need to do to make sure this latest reopening lasts the distance

We learned from bitter experience that the best way to avoid another lockdown is to be cautious about exiting the one we are in.

The roadmap out of lockdown for May and June was supposed to proceed in toddler steps but people were surprised to see it mapped out in leaps instead.

From being able to travel to another county shortly to having a meal or drink outside a restaurant or pub in early June, the fast-tracked journey turned out to offer some enticing early summer treats we thought were beyond our reach for longer.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin struck a note of calm and confidence yesterday, saying the message from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and his team was that the plan represented a “low to medium risk”.

So are we moving too fast and what do we need to do to make it work safely?

Outdoors

The outdoors theme runs through a lot of the new freedoms from having six people from any number of households from May 10 in the back garden to 15 guests at a wedding. Outdoors is much safer than indoors with virus particles more likely to be blown away.

The problem arises when alcohol is involved and people let down their guard. Will they remember to put on their mask talking to the waiter or if they have to go inside to the toilet? The reality is that people will have to relearn the whole safety etiquette around having a barbecue in the garden or drink in a beer garden if they are not to turn into super-spreading events. The physical structures outside some pubs which enclose their outside beer gardens need to be inspected.

Spying on the virus

Surveillance and the ability to contain the spread of the virus takes on an even more urgent role once lockdown is eased. Once a case is detected, others who might be infected and its source need to be tracked.

Prof Sam McConkey, an infectious disease consultant at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin said the public health system here had been understaffed for years. He said: “We need to be able to do an outbreak investigation very quickly, not two or three days later. I am hearing of schools and creches that are not getting support.”

He pointed to the promise to appoint more doctors in this area but he has not seen jobs advertised. The HSE said it now had 980 people dedicated to contact tracing. Last summer these contact tracers were stood down but that cannot happen this time.

Travel outside our county

The decision to allow us to travel to another county next month is a welcome relief.

But Prof McConkey said not all counties were equal when it came to the virus.

He said counties such as Donegal and Dublin had much higher rates than Kerry and Cork. People can bring the virus with them. It means people from the higher incidence counties have to be extra mindful of public health measures.

Having a break

If all goes to plan, people should be able to have a getaway break in a hotel or B&B in Ireland from early June. Prof Kingston Mills of Trinity College said he saw a role for antigen testing of guests as a way of reducing risk. He said: “People who have not been vaccinated should be asked to take an antigen test on arrival at the hotel or the B&B.

“It could reduce some of the risks.”

His message to business owners is to take “ownership” of the situation and not hope that things will be fine.

If there is an outbreak of the virus in their establishment, they will have to deal with the issues that arise.

Foreign threat

If we want to enjoy a summer that is as Covid-proofed as possible, then mandatory hotel quarantine needs to be extended to people travelling here from all the countries that pose a threat of mutant variants, according to Prof McConkey. He said that India had yet to be added to the list.

“I highlighted the need for mandatory quarantine a year ago. We run the risk of importing variants which pose a risk to people who have been vaccinated and that is a daft thing.

“The action of keeping out variants of concern that might spread should be one of the most important priorities,” he added.

Minuses and pluses

When we reopened last summer we did not have the more infectious UK variant circulating. Cases of the virus were much lower. Yesterday 474 cases of the virus were reported. But on the plus side, we have the powerful impact of Covid-19 vaccination this time which has already protected so many of the vulnerable. It’s just that not enough have got the jab yet and we will be easing restrictions over the next two months while reliant on a greater proportion of at-risk people being protected. The HSE is reorganising its vaccination plan but admitted yesterday it cannot guarantee promised deliveries of vaccine doses will all arrive over the next two months. To date 411,150 are fully vaccinated.

Keeping the faith

The Taoiseach called it people’s buy-in, and public health doctors point to the overwhelming majority of the population who have stuck with lockdown for so long.

It could see us through the next hurdles too.