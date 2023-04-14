What should I tell my daughter about the €600 worth of empty promises in my makeup bag?

‘For now, she is unaware that the world and its cultural conditioning will eventually make her fixate on her cheeks, or her knees, or her hair colour, or another part of her body that she will dislike'

Are you a parent of young children who wakes up on a Saturday morning with the occasional hangover? Well, I’ve come up with a life hack to save us all. Last weekend, I suggested that my four-year-old and I played Hotel. I was (naturally) the guest, prone in my hotel bed; she, the servile hotelier who was only too keen to please. “Would you like a towel, madame?” Off she trotted to the hot press. Breakfast in bed? Plastic cups and plates holding an imaginary fry-up came clattering across the landing. Then it was time for the ‘day spa’ portion of the game. I was slathered in creams and potions, and my little hotelier decided that she would then like to pivot to makeup artist. Once I didn’t have to leave the actual bed, she could pivot to executioner for all I cared.