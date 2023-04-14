What should I tell my daughter about the €600 worth of empty promises in my makeup bag?
Are you a parent of young children who wakes up on a Saturday morning with the occasional hangover? Well, I’ve come up with a life hack to save us all. Last weekend, I suggested that my four-year-old and I played Hotel. I was (naturally) the guest, prone in my hotel bed; she, the servile hotelier who was only too keen to please. “Would you like a towel, madame?” Off she trotted to the hot press. Breakfast in bed? Plastic cups and plates holding an imaginary fry-up came clattering across the landing. Then it was time for the ‘day spa’ portion of the game. I was slathered in creams and potions, and my little hotelier decided that she would then like to pivot to makeup artist. Once I didn’t have to leave the actual bed, she could pivot to executioner for all I cared.