What should have been a week of quiet reflection turned out to be another memorable episode of the royal family’s manic soap opera

It should have been the week where members of the royal family had a moment of quiet reflection on the day that Prince Philip would have turned 100.

Instead, the last seven days have been a manic soap opera, even by the Firm’s usual standards. Historically, the birth of any great-grandchild of the Queen is a moment met with warmth and public jubilation.

Yet the arrival of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, at a Santa Barbara hospital on June 4, sparked something of a bunfight among royal households, prompting a he-said-she-said furore, and even instances of legal action.

Lili’s parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, waited a whole two days with their newborn before telling the world of her birth. In a stark contrast with usual protocol, the couple let it be known that they would not be releasing a photo at the time, and so far there remains no indication as to when the public may catch a glimpse of baby Lili.

If the Sussexes wanted to reiterate that they were doing things on their own terms, it was certainly a job well done.

Naturally, the backlash wasn’t far behind. Royal watchers were quick to observe that the couple’s choice of name was a nod to the Queen’s nickname. The name was reportedly invented by her grandfather, King George V, and then adopted by her mother and father. Her sister, Princess Margaret, referred to her as Lillibet, as did Prince Phillip.

It was a choice of name that would result in thousands of hot takes and feverish op-eds in the British media. Some deemed it an attempt on the part of Harry & Meghan to build bridges after a fractious few months. Others took it as a simple gesture of tribute.

Others again appeared to see the nomenclature as a shot across the bow, possibly designed to offend and inflame tensions.

And, at a time when royal columnists usually pore over details around birth, godparents, and how this affects the line of succession (Lili is now eighth in line), one curious question dominated the royal coverage.

Was the Queen consulted in advance over Harry and Meghan’s decision to call their daughter Lili, or was she ‘ambushed’ by the couple?

Far from keeping their silence on the matter, Harry and Meghan appeared to fan the flames of controversy.

Brusque public statements were then issued by the couple, in which they insisted that the Queen knew of the baby’s name in advance.

“During [a conversation with the Queen, Harry] shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name,” a source from Camp Sussex disclosed.

Sources at other royal households, meanwhile, insist that the family did not know of the name ahead of the birth. And so the Queen finds herself coming to the end of a week that might certainly give her ‘annus horribilis’ of 1992 a run for its money.

Instead of mourning her husband, who died just nine weeks ago, on what would have been his 100th birthday, she finds herself in a heated war of words with the America-based Sussexes.

It’s a situation without precedence for the Queen, even amid the high drama of the Diana and Fergie years.

Earlier this week, the BBC, quoting an unnamed Palace source, reiterated bluntly that the monarch was 'not asked' by the couple about the choice of name.

Yet within two hours of that report being broadcast, Harry and Meghan’s friend Omid Scobie revealed that the Queen was the first person Harry called after the birth of his daughter.

Threats of legal action, via Prince Harry’s lawyers Schillings, were soon issued to various media outlets making any ‘false and defamatory’ allegations that the Queen had not been notified of the child’s name.

Among those to receive a letter from Schillings was the BBC. It’s safe to assume that relations between the royal family and the national broadcaster are already tender at present, not least after the BBC recently held an inquiry into the procurement of Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

Further adding to a colourful week, Meghan Markle’s first children’s book, entitled The Bench, was published. Opinion has been divided as to its literary merits: the Evening Standard described the book as “soothing, loving, though a little schmaltzy in place”, while the Independent observed that “it’s unlikely to win any literary awards, or go down in history as a children’s classic”.

Either way, the book has been climbing the Amazon bestseller charts on its release earlier this week.

Illustrated by California artist Christian Robinson, The Bench explores “the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes,” according to the book’s description.

What should have been an innocuous, and heart-warming book release, provided yet another opportunity for ire.

“I don’t know how you can write about a boy, a son or a father, when you haven’t spoken to your own father for years,” royal commentator Angela Levin noted in The Sun newspaper.

Amid it all, Harry’s immediate family members have stuck to tradition, keeping counsel on this week’s events. Visiting a Mini production planet in Oxford, Prince Charles simply described the birth of his granddaughter as “such happy news”, while a message on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge simply read: We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Harry’s brother and sister-in-law appear to have busied themselves with royal duty this week, appearing together at an engagement at Wolverhampton’s Way Youth Zone.

Harry’s uncle, Prince Edward, meanwhile, was asked in an interview with the BBC this week about the royal family’s difficult few months.

“I stay out of it. It’s the safest place to be,” he noted. “We all just wish them all the happiness."

Later, he reflected in an interview with American broadcaster CNN: “It's difficult for everyone, but that's families for you”.