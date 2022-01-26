What must the carers snubbed for €1,000 bonus make of Robert Watt’s €81k pay rise mid-pandemic?

I’M SURE you will all join me in congratulating Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt on his new salary, which makes him one of the most well-paid civil servants in the country.

Watt, who most politicians remember as the penny-pinching Department of Public Expenditure secretary-general, now earns an eye-watering €295,000 thanks a controversial deal struck by the Taoiseach and Health Minister.

The civil servant, who famously raised concerns about the cost of the National Broadband Plan, now earns more than any of his contemporaries at the top of the civil service.

And sure, wouldn’t you take if you could get it. Who are we to begrudge the man an €81,000 pay hike during a pandemic?

Well, maybe family carers who were excluded from the €1,000 pandemic bonus payment – which his department developed – will be less than happy to see his big salary.

Maybe the retail workers who worked throughout the pandemic on the frontline and were told they were not good enough for a bonus won’t give a big bualadh bos for the Department of Health boss.

Perhaps the businesses owners, who are struggling to get back on their feet after the restrictions he was involved in drafting closed them down for months on end, won’t be impressed with the pay hike.

The various secretary generals, who do similar jobs to Watt but are paid €81,000 less, may also be annoyed that they are not worth as much as the new hero of the health service.

With the cost of living going through the roof, at least we know Watt won’t go cold this winter.

However, we must remember that when the controversy over the pay rise first broke, he magnanimously said he would waive the top-up “until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls”.

Last night, the Department of Health press office would not reveal what metrics Watt used to decide the economy is beginning to improve. They also wouldn’t say when exactly the senior civil servant decided to draw down his full salary.

The Irish Independent’s Gabija Gataveckaite spent five weeks asking the Department of Health press office if Watt was continuing to waive his salary top-up, but she was ignored.

It took Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to call for Watt to reveal his salary arrangements for anything to happen.

“I think there shouldn’t be any secrets around salaries like that and what people earn. People know what I earn. People know what other senior civil and public service servants earn as well,” the minister said. The point being that O’Brien and Watt are paid by taxpayers. All that money taken from your hard-earned pay packet goes to them, so you have a right to know what they’re doing with it.

This makes it all the more strange that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar squirmed when he was asked if Watt should tell taxpayers if he is taking his full salary. The Fine Gael leader dodged, deflected and hid behind GDPR, of all things, when he was asked if people should know how much of their money is being used to pay the Department of Health secretary-general.

Varadkar’s deference to civil servants has become increasingly acute in recent times – most notably during his car-crash RTÉ interview when he seemed to have an out-of-body experience after being asked if the Department of Foreign Affairs champagne party should be investigated.

This is the same former health minister who threatened that “heads will roll” if the hospital trolley crisis was not addressed. No heads rolled. Even more embarrassingly for the Tánaiste, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys was far less coy when asked about Watt’s secretive salary arrangements.

“My wages are there for everyone to see. The wages of my constituency staff, and those who work with me, are available for everyone to see, and I don’t see any reason why the salaries of those at the top of the public service should not also be available for everyone to see,” Ms Humphreys said.

Around an hour later, the Department of Health issued a brief statement announcing that Watt was in fact drawing down his entire salary. They did not say when he began pocketing the full amount, or when he decided the economy had improved sufficiently for him to stop waiving the €81,000 top-up.

But presumably, Watt is going to do a terrific job for the money he is earning and we are all but guaranteed to have a state-of-the-art health service before his tenure ends.