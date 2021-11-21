| 2.4°C Dublin

What kind of health service only accepts patients who are dying?

Sam McBride

Politicians are scared to take hard decisions – and the end result is a tottering health service

Health Minister Robin Swan announcing the decision to introduce mandatory vaccine passports in Northern Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand
Northern Ireland’s health service is collapsing. It will be worse next year, and the year after that. While failing more patients, it will cost most money to run — and the reason for that is not primarily the pandemic, but political cowardice.

This is not a surprise to Stormont’s leaders. They have been repeatedly told by the experts they have hired that this is the inevitable consequence of their inaction. Yet few politicians are prepared to accept their role in this deadly crisis.

