What is the point of Covid rules that are half clear? 

How wonderful to see Olympic champ Kellie Harrington paraded through her home town on an open-topped bus. A true hero for community and country.

Possibly, in due course, she’ll get to meet the President, have tea in the Áras and perhaps be granted freedom of the city. All well deserved, as are the accolades for our other medal winners.

But I wonder was the welcome all a little unambitious.

I mean, before we knew what we know now, the warnings about not turning up in droves at the airport and keeping the audience to her neighbours and friends made a lot of Covid sense.

But it turns out we could also have invited 199 of them, along with Kellie for a proper ‘do’ with a bit of music, a few sangers and bubbly.

A nice city centre hotel – she deserves no less than five-star treatment – and as is the way with these things, undoubtedly a rake of ministers would shoehorn their way into photos. All socially distanced, naturally.

But only a select, erudite few were competent to properly read the Government guidelines on celebrations.

In fact, just 50 people understood the intricate meaning and singular intent.

All 50, thankfully, happened upon them on a summer evening, a stone’s throw from Government buildings. And what a relief all 50 had an intelligence and wit beyond the rest of us, not to mention the thousands of restaurant and hotel owners who were labouring under the misapprehension that this sort of thing wasn’t permitted. Sillies.

I did two things permitted last week. One was a meal in a local pub. I’ve only been once or twice before, but it’s near, and we fancied not cooking.

The other was an actual plane trip from a real airport to visit my daughter. It was just the one night, but I was giddy (in a socially controlled manner) at being able to travel again.

I’ve created a folder on my phone for my Covid vaccine cert and passport. I’ve added several photos of each, just in case.

For neither experience, was I asked for it.

Even when I offered to produce it (the double jab proudly ‘othering’ me), I was met with a shrug.

“Ah you’re all right. I’ll take your word for it,” said the girl in the pub.

Nobody looked in the airport. Not on arrival, at security, at passport control or at either check-in desk, in either country, by either airline (I used both Ryanair and Aer Lingus).

Indeed, only a lone officer at passport control late at night on my return to Dublin wondered had I been asked for it. “They’re supposed to check it,” he said.

“They didn’t,” I replied. He tut-tutted me.

Either the rules work, or they don’t. They are clear, or they are not. They have purpose or they do not.

If we can’t tell the difference, what was the point of it all? And why should we care about doing the right thing?