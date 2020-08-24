The UK's Express newspaper is reporting entirely accurately on Ireland, the EU and Phil Hogan. That's how bad things have got.

"The country has been shaken by the fallout from the scandal nicknamed Golfgate," its website says in a weirdly understated way.

Society at large is much more than "shaken" by the antics of the Oireachtas Golf Society. Ordinary people are dumbfounded, depressed and downright angry.

For many, this feels like the banking crisis all over again but much more personal.

Back then the Government blamed the global financial markets and even tried to guilt us a little with the claim that "we all partied".

Well, this time nobody partied - except a group of politicians and their friends.

Read More

What is it about golf and grown men losing their minds in this country? Remember Anglo Irish Bank executives spent €208,000 on golf balls and €218,000 on golf umbrellas before ending up so far off course they nearly bankrupted us all.

Voters in Mayo expected better of Dara Calleary, the now former agriculture minister. He is universally seen as one of the most decent men in Leinster House, which rather than softening the blow actually makes it worse.

Phil Hogan, on the other hand, has had more than his fair share of controversies over the years.

But he loves the political theatre and always survives, up to now at least.

By the time he went to the EU in 2014, it was clear the potential for promotion in domestic politics was waning.

As the face of water charges, Hogan was damaged goods in Fine Gael but at the same time he was seen as something of a prince. He had always been loyal to Enda Kenny and the then Taoiseach repaid that with a ticket to Brussels.

For the Kilkenny man, it was a golden ticket. He knew how to play the game and by the time his five-year stint was up, rather than consider retirement he pitched for the job of trade commissioner.

He may have been very unpopular when he left Ireland but by the time of his appointment to the new role, it seemed most of the country was backing him to take on Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

He promised to engage in a bit of "ground hurling" with the US president in a bid to get him "to see the error of his ways".

And on Brexit, he said people should not be misguided by "those extremists riding the wrecking ball and calling for the EU's disappearance".

"Don't be misled by the rhetoric of Mr Johnson, Mr [Nigel] Farage and Mr [Jacob] Rees-Mogg. They like to see themselves as the Three Musketeers. They are more like the Three Stooges," he said, using the sort of tribal rhetoric we love ourselves.

Pretty much all sides of the political divide in the Dáil agreed that 6'5"-tall Hogan was the right man in the right place at the right time to tackle the Brexiteers.

It makes you wonder what exactly went through his head last Monday morning when he woke up in Kilkenny and thought about his day on the golf course.

The weather was foul. The company was not exactly A-list. And there must have been a little niggle in the back of his mind about whether it was really worth the trip to Connemara via locked-down Kildare. Surely his first instinct would have been: wrong place, wrong time.

How did that also not go through the minds of all those in attendance as they stood in the lobby of the Station House Hotel in Clifden?

How did nobody say "hold on a second, this seems a little off"? Or did they all just assume it was OK because they saw the likes of Calleary and Hogan mingling? Maybe they believed the Connemara air could cure Covid. Locals have sworn for years it can cure a hangover.

As we slowly re-emerged from lockdown over recent weeks, many people have paused before going into coffee shops or offices. We now do a mental risk assessment before engaging in what were once everyday, mundane activities.

And in many ways, that's what is most annoying about the Golfgate controversy. It was so avoidable. So utterly pointless. So outrageously stupid.

We have all heard the stories of families missing funerals, brides cancelling weddings and families losing holiday deposits. Perhaps what's more galling is grannies think twice about allowing children into their home now.

With his popularity gone, 'Big Phil' is now clinging to his power. It was given to him by our government, yet they can't take it away. Only EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen can do that.

And what then? We send over Simon Coveney or Paschal Donohoe? Maybe even Leo Varadkar himself. Or Richard Bruton seems to have too much time for working out this days.

Any of them would be a fine replacement but there is no guarantee Ireland would retain the trade portfolio that we all thought was so vital when Hogan secured it.

It's a mess that can't be cleaned up. If he goes, we may suffer politically. If he stays, the public will fail to purge themselves of their anger.

Last year, Hogan said the EU was a bit like the old Irish word "meitheal". "It's an old tradition where people from the neighbouring farms came together to help each other, to save the crops, to save the hay. The essence of it was to be reciprocal, and it benefited everybody."

Another way of saying "all in it together". If only.