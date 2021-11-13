| 10.2°C Dublin

What I wouldn’t give for just one more song from my old pal Eric – ‘one dog, one bone’

Billy Keane

Keane’s Kingdom

Bookmaker Eric Browne at the Listowel Races. Photo: Eamonn Keogh (MacMonagle, Killarney) Expand

Bookmaker Eric Browne at the Listowel Races. Photo: Eamonn Keogh (MacMonagle, Killarney)

It was the end for my boyhood friend. He was Harry Potter, Batman, Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, all in the one man.

I was one of his butcher’s boys. We got on from the start. The giving of the job caused more speculation than the identity of the next James Bond, but he chose me.

