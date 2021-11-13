What I wouldn’t give for just one more song from my old pal Eric – ‘one dog, one bone’

It was the end for my boyhood friend. He was Harry Potter, Batman, Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, all in the one man.

I was one of his butcher’s boys. We got on from the start. The giving of the job caused more speculation than the identity of the next James Bond, but he chose me.

My role was to deliver meat and I even helped with slaughtering the cattle and sheep.

Sometimes I ran bets. By the age of 10, I knew all about cross doubles and each-way trebles. Eric Browne, bookmaker and former butcher, was laid to rest this week in Listowel. He was 13 years older, but we were great friends. I loved Eric for his humour, kindness and courage.

He was afraid of no one. Rules weren’t for him and so it was that Eric made his own rules.

One of the big ones was random singers were not allowed to join in a song other than at the chorus. His shout was “one dog, one bone”. Or as we say “wan dog, wan bone”.

Eric was a beautiful singer. My Way was great when he ate it up and spat it out. But my favourite was the love song My Lovely Rose. There we’d be in the back of the shop cutting down a heifer and me loving the sing-song.

“I see friends shaking hands sayin’ how do you do, they really sayin’ I love you.” Eric sang to his own time and his pacing was perfect.

The word ‘was’ is appearing a lot here. What I wouldn’t give for one more song. What I wouldn’t give to turn ‘was’ into ‘is’.

I used his quotes many times here over the years. I was writing about the divorce referendum. Eric wasn’t in favour, even though he was a liberal in every other way.

“Why not vote yes for divorce?” I asked Eric. “Well,” he said, “if I was after having a row with Mary, what I do is move my leg over to her side of the bed. The touch of a toe is better than any divorce.”

He was mad about his wife Mary. They knew their own minds and had their own ways but in the end the touch of a toe made making up special. Real love stories never end. He’s out there somewhere minding his lovely rose.

The loyalty was always there but then he would let you know if you were wrong. Eric would back you when you were down. He was famously generous and would never see anyone stuck.

There’s no doubt but that Eric had problems with rules. Eric used to feed his dog Butch from his own plate. He would drop a bit of a bone down to Butch, always making sure there was enough meat left on after Eric had his fill. He never wronged a dog. Dogs knew he was tough but fair.

Butch, the black and white border collie, lost the run of himself in a restaurant. He was going around to the tables looking up plaintively at the diners for drop downs. Eric was asked to remove Butch but only after several warnings. His reply was: “Butch has better manners than half of ye and he is better bred than the other half of ye.” Yes, he could be unreasonable but somehow it was almost always for the right reasons, and even when he was wrong, he was right, in that his motives were the best.

There are as many Eric stories as there are stars in the sky. Here’s one I was told by Derry O’Shea from Tralee at the funeral. Derry played with Eric on the 1962 Kerry minor team. Kerry won that year. Many is the sing-song they had in our pub. Derry could make the accordion speak pure dance and his nephew Mossy played the trombone brilliantly.

Over to Derry. “We won the minor All-Ireland in 1962 and the grub after the game was soup and chicken sandwiches. Eric wasn’t happy. He marched all 25 of us across the road from Barry’s Hotel to the Belvedere. In we go and Eric orders 25 sirloin steaks “well done with plenty of milk”.

Eric, who was only 18, signed the bill on behalf of the Kerry County Board. When we were leaving the hotel with our bellies full, I said: “Eric, you will be in big trouble over this.

Eric said: “I will not, Derry. I signed your name.”

Eric was one of the main men in the Ballydonnel Sam coup. Eric and his Abbeyfeale friends organised the tote odds to a high of nearly 1,000 to one. Sam won. It was never about the money but the beating of the system and the recollection in the years to come. My brother Conor’s Documentary on One programme A Very Irish Coup brilliantly tells the whole story.

Claire Keane sang Sweet Listowel at the grave. We were all in tears.

He surely loved his own place and his own place definitely loved him. He was one of our own who only ever knew one home town from the cradle to the grave.

Eric had no time for grandeur or snobbery. He was all for equality. And so he set the tone for a town.

His daughters Jani and Sara love him. He was putty in their hands. Daddy’s girls but very much their own women. His son Berkie took over most of the bookmaking a few years back. He is shrewd and brave.

Eric got on famously with his grandchildren. He loved minding Dara, Dáithí, Jack, Molly, Charlie, and Lucy. And occasionally he lost at least one of them, temporarily.

Here’s an excerpt from Berkie’s eulogy delivered to a standing ovation in St Mary’s Church in Listowel, on Tuesday last. “Once you were out of nappies, you were on Eric’s team. When Eric’s car pulled-up, there was never a question of where he was going. They all just got into the car. The grandchildren knew the fun was guaranteed.

“Once returning from Ballybunion at a Garda checkpoint, Eric warned his crew to make sure they all had their seat belts on or he could be arrested and sent to jail.

“After being waved through the checkpoint, Dáithí looked Eric in the eye and said that if Eric did have to go to jail, he would gladly serve time with him, if they had good wi-fi.

“And Eric gave his trademark reply: ‘Lovely.’ Eric loved his family and his many friends. He treasured each one of you. He feared no one and always stood by those he loved and respected. As many of ye know.

“Eric was a great lover of dogs, greyhounds, the faster, the better, and Collies – always called Butch. But Eric had a greater love for another type of dog – the underdog, and invariably, he rallied to their cause.

“Eric Browne was my father. Those are the five proudest words I will ever say.” No finer tribute.