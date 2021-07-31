We’ve traded our freedom for safety – and the pandemic is no good excuse

A friend of mine has come up with a new term: the Universal Covid Excuse (UCE). It’s used to justify everything now.

Michael D Higgins rightly expressed concerns on Thursday about the ramming-through of complex legislation; he was sent 19 separate bills this month. What was the response? The UCE. The Government basically shrugged its shoulders and said: “Covid.”

But the President’s unprecedented letter is important, because it marks the move toward asking the key question: when will all this be deemed to be over? When the pandemic has passed, will the politics of it ever end?

When do we get our freedoms back? For too long now, they have been taken away from us under the umbrella of the UCE. How long until we disband the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), or at least return to the Government making decisions on its own? When will we decide agency-removing laws should be replaced by a concept our leaders don’t appear to think we’re capable of: personal responsibility?

I cheered Michael D for standing up for these fundamental principles in his own subtle way, as a left-wing human rights activist and sociologist.

Until then, none of these questions was being asked or answered, because the very mention of individual freedoms or, God forbid, civil liberties, is practically taboo. Libertarianism is frowned on now – as a political position, it has become almost as unfashionable as being right-wing.

The word “freedom” has veered into having negative connotations. The panic over Covid – coupled with a culture of safetyism that has been building for the past decade – has led to a belief the world is unsafe.

In this context, freedom equates with risk, danger, possible death. If you’re pro-freedom, you’re a bit of a headcase. Safety is sacrosanct.

I gatecrashed a gathering of the chattering classes recently – although it wasn’t long until I was revealed as persona non grata. All these comfortable professionals with conservative lives and impeccable liberal credentials were in shock to have an anti-lockdown view permeate their bubble.

Whether they would admit it or not, state-imposed intrusive rules suit some people’s lifestyles, on balance. A survey by Ipsos in the UK reflects this. Some respondents never want Covid-era regulations to end, even if there were no virus: 34pc said social distancing should remain permanently, 19pc supported a 10pm curfew for ever and 26pc don’t want nightclubs to open ever again.

I’m anti-lockdown because I see most of the draconian laws inflicted on us were disproportionate and made by bureaucrats who didn’t want to get the blame if there was a rise in Covid cases. I don’t believe it’s morally right to negate life in a vain bid to protect all lives.

I fear we’ll be looked back on as the generation that – in its mix of hubris and hysteria – squandered so much of its short time on Earth trying to beat a pandemic.

We’ve lost regard for freedom in this country. The pandemic has proved it. We have given it away cheaply – willingly, gladly, piously – like it’s some kind of privileged luxury of the spoilt and selfish and not a human right and a requirement for dignity.

We scorn the Brits from our safe rooms for showing courage and pragmatism at this point of the pandemic. We take comfort in predictions from public health experts like Dr Gabriel Scally, who called England’s removal of all restrictions “a murderous policy” only a fortnight ago. No such macabre scenario has played out – the latest data shows the seven-day average number of cases has continued to fall in England since its Freedom Day on July 19.

Not for us Franklin Roosevelt’s description of fear: “An unreasoned, unjustified terror which paralyses needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” Instead, we’re happy to trade freedom for the impossible promise of security. It seems we’re fine with living in captivity – feeling safe, but not free.

We have allowed state over-reach into our lives without a whimper – in fact, often with applause – when other countries would not countenance it.

See, for example, the cheers on reopening indoor dining for those with a vaccine pass – a discriminatory low in Irish life that doesn’t pass the test of proportionality, considering nowhere else in Europe chose to insist on it.

When a few American premises tried it, people picketed outside with placards reading: “Segregation cafe.” The front-page news in UK papers this week was political outrage over possible curbs on individual freedoms, over mooted plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs. It was opposed by one Tory MP as “a massive change to the relationship between the state and the individual”.

The extension to emergency powers to the end of the year here was also unjustified, as the pandemic threat recedes and Covid becomes endemic. There has been general silence on this too, apart from the same three people/groups: Independent TD Michael McNamara, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

Freedom is democracy, equality, choice; it furthers societal development and is intrinsic to well-being and quality of life. Yet in the past 18 months we have normalised the most severe curbs on liberty to the point where any return to normal is posited as reckless or dangerous.

Our vaccination rate is about to exceed the UK’s in the coming days. When will we decide it’s safe enough out there? Freedom is under threat. The Universal Covid Excuse needs to go, if we value it.