We’ve learned not to judge gender, religion, race or sexuality. Now we need to stop judging people on their views

Do you worry much about culture wars? I have to admit, I do. I worry for my children and for all our futures, when I see such terrible division online; such hatred and abuse being hurled by people. The tendency — perhaps because we’re at a remove from each other on these platforms — is to insult, deride, even to threaten. It’s dangerous. It leads to anger, conflict, hate and, potentially, violence. It seems almost insurmountable — is there any way back from here?

Well, yes, I think there is. We could go a long way towards improving things, if we started to teach just one very simple principle — just because someone has a different opinion to you doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person.

Because that’s what all the arguing online is about. The belief that anyone who disagrees with you or your politics, your morality or your world view is a bad person, and therefore you can say terrible things about them, you can monster them. In fact, there’s very little you can’t do or say about them and still be judged to be on the side of right. Apart from the incredible hubris in that attitude, it is also deeply flawed. In truth, no one is all bad, not even people who fundamentally disagree with you. And no one is all good — not even you.

If we could get people to accept the simple truth that even those who disagree with things that we personally hold dear are entitled to their opinion, then much of the heat and the hate would go out these culture debates.

Read More

Instead, we see comments posted like “I’d DISOWN any family member who voted for Trump,” or “Kill all TERFS”. Or a litany of other ridiculous stands being taken about people we don’t see eye to eye with. Is it because, as digital natives, younger generations are literally growing up in another world now — the internet — which is still tribal and semi-lawless?

We have come to a point where huge numbers of people believe that everything is non-binary, except opinion. It is still viewed as either right or wrong. Black or white. Good or bad.

We have rightly learned over time to not judge people based on their gender, religion, race or sexuality. Now, we need to go one further and learn to stop judging people because their world view isn’t the same as ours.

We need to try to remember that, in fact, people are mostly good. They have huge capacity for love, kindness and self-sacrifice. And to remember that people, even our political opponents, tend to come to a position because of their upbringing, their education, their life experiences, their culture and their age. They don’t tend to come to their position because they are bad people.

Being able to see the good in others, even those you disagree with, is a magnificent thing. It makes us better people. But it also circumvents the notion that we need to fight with or hate on everyone we don’t agree with.

Unless we start recognising that soon, we’re on a slippery slope. There isn’t only one acceptable way to think and your opinion isn’t the only one that counts. If you want to live in a liberal democracy, you need to respect the principles that underpin that. Controlling opinions — or, even worse, thoughts — isn’t actually possible but nor is it desirable.

Autocracy is wrong and prevents society evolving, irrespective of who’s in charge.

A second opinion

We’re sleepwalking into a vaping tsunami here, and our children are the ones who will pay the price. Vaping has its place. As nicotine-replacement therapy, it’s very effective in helping people quit smoking as it reduces nicotine cravings but also gives people something to do with their hands that mimics the habit of being a smoker.

The problem with it lies in the huge numbers of mostly young people who, having never smoked at all, now vape. So it’s not nicotine replacement, it’s just nicotine delivery. And, as we know, nicotine is hugely addictive and vaping it into your lungs is extremely bad for your health. Not quite smoking bad — but bad, nonetheless.

Vapes come in lots of fruity flavours that are very appealing and easy to tolerate from the get-go in a way that cigarettes never were. Big tobacco has found a new route into customers, and we need to start a conversation about whether recruiting thousands of new non-smoking vapers to become tobacco-industry customers in order to help reduce the cigarette intake of existing smokers is a good trade-off. Ask your kids… Vaping is everywhere.