We’ve had 21 addresses now on the Covid ‘emergency’ – fair to say none of them exactly the Gettysburg address

Senan Molony

Coronavirus

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the nation from Government Buildings Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the nation from Government Buildings

Last night’s was the 21st national address by a Taoiseach on the Covid threat confronting Ireland.

It’s fair to say none has been as pithy as the great speeches of the ages – the Gettysburg Address, Churchill’s grateful evocation of “The Few”, or Roosevelt’s "Nothing to fear but fear itself’.

It really has been long Covid in that regard, with Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin having to explain every measure taken, but seeming to relish every additional minute of uninterrupted airtime.

