We’ve had 21 addresses now on the Covid ‘emergency’ – fair to say none of them exactly the Gettysburg address

Last night’s was the 21st national address by a Taoiseach on the Covid threat confronting Ireland.

It’s fair to say none has been as pithy as the great speeches of the ages – the Gettysburg Address, Churchill’s grateful evocation of “The Few”, or Roosevelt’s "Nothing to fear but fear itself’.

It really has been long Covid in that regard, with Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin having to explain every measure taken, but seeming to relish every additional minute of uninterrupted airtime.

The Fine Gael frontman has delivered nine Covid command performances and the Fianna Fáil leader twelve, but few phrases are lodged in anyone’s memory.

Here’s a sample review of some of their earlier efforts:

March 12, 2020: The most arresting moment. Leo was on the steps of Blair House in Washington DC.

“Good morning, I need to speak to you about coronavirus,” he said. Only 138,000 people managed to watch it live, although it reverberated all day and for ages thereafter.

“Together, we can slow the virus in its tracks and push it back. Acting together, as one nation, we can save many lives.” The prediction of “many more cases” and that "some people will die” was a shock, one day after the World Health Organisation had declared a pandemic. The simplicity of the message gave it power. Impact: 10.

St Patrick’s Day, 2020: A second broadcast drew 1.6 million viewers, the highest in Covid communications to date. The Taoiseach said: “In years to come, let them say of us: when things were at their worst, we were at our best.”

And then came an aphorism that has endured: “Not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear scrubs and gowns.” It resonated immediately.

Forgotten has been this touching innocence: “Many of you want to know when this will be over.

"The truth is we don’t know yet. This emergency is likely to go on well beyond March 29. It could go on for months into the summer.” Impact: 9.

June 19, 2020: Leo Varadkar’s speech sticks in the memory but not for the right reasons.

There was optimism in the summer air, but hindsight show it was deeply premature.

Over 3,000 have died since Leo Varadkar used a quote from the movie Mean Girls: “Some have asked whether there is a limit to what we can achieve. My answer is that the limit does not exist.”

Widely criticised, he said a quote from a film was as good as one from a file, adding: “Some people may be snobbish about those things.” Impact: 4.

August 7, 2020: Micheál Martin addresses the nation during the Six-One News. Lives lost had reached 2,324, North and South. He told us the virus was merciless and unrelenting. Sudden upsurges saw lockdowns in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

He referenced John Hume, who had just died, saying he had campaigned under the slogan Solidarity is Strength. Martin said: “That spirit has perhaps never been more important than today.” Impact: 5.

October 19, 2020: The Fianna Fáil leader’s audience highpoint – when 1.37 million people tuned in, suddenly worried about Christmas plans after a second wave of Covid cases had smashed on these shores.

“I want to be straight with people, lay out all the facts as I have them, and explain the rationale for the decisions that your Government is making,” Martin said in announcing the move to Level 5 for a period of six weeks.

He said he felt very personally the sense of disappointment, loneliness, even despair it would bring, but it was all in pursuit of a “meaningful” Christmas.

He offered: “Even as the winter comes in, there is hope. And there is light.” Impact: 7.

December 30, 2020: The new strain, identified first here on Christmas Eve, is “spreading at a rate that has surpassed the most pessimistic models available to us", Martin said in announcing a return to Level 5.

“This is not a time for nuance in our response.

"We must apply the brakes to movement and physical interaction across the country.” He hailed the arrival of vaccines: “For the first time since this awful disease landed on our shores, we truly have an end in sight,” little knowing that the slow pace of the jabs programme would prove another ordeal.

He finished with a seanfhocal: “Is é an dóchas liagh gach anró.”

Someone should have Googled it, as it was previously rated among the slices of Gaeilge people were least likely to understand.

It means that hope is the physician to all adversity.

But it is a cliché in any language, and patronising in a time of crisis. Impact: 5.

February 23, 2021: The Taoiseach repeated the phrase: “The end is now truly in sight,” weakening its power, with the intervening two months having done little to bring that end into focus as the vaccine rollout proved a frustrating process.

Live viewership had dropped to 637,000, down 400,000 from the speech before.

Repetition of “we will get through this” did nothing for public resolve, which has weakened since.

Lip service to the nation’s first language was dispensed with, as if the wisdom of elders from the ancient past has little to do with modern Ireland. Impact: 3.

Communication has certainly been hit and miss, then, in its effect on the communication of the virus itself. That microbe continues its miserable, murderous progress. But the Taoiseach promised last night: “We are on the final stretch of this terrible journey.”

We can only fervently hope he is right.