| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We’ve forgotten what normal was

Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O’Connor

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

It was the mention of the unveiling of a plan for living with Covid at the end of the month, and the talk of how it’ll be more about personal responsibility from here on in, that tipped us over the edge. Hello, we thought, winter 2020 called and it wants its pandemic response back. But it seems we are where we are and where we are is the same place we were the last time we were here, the last time we talked about Living with Covid and personal responsibility.

In fairness, people had taken a bit of personal responsibility over the summer. They had taken a personal responsibility to not think and talk about Covid all the time. There were even times where lots of people couldn’t have told you how many cases there were every day. When people did check in and see the numbers they might have got a bit of a shock, but then they reassured themselves it was all young people and they weren’t getting sick.

As summer started winding up we kept ourselves distracted with the Taliban 2.0, a safe enough thing to get outraged about, because we were up in arms on behalf of other people, far away. But as we stagger back to reality, exhausted by the demands of bad-weather staycations, and as we prepare to face into back to school and back to the office, we are accepting what we cannot deny. This thing really doesn’t know when to feck off. How did we end up with 250 people in hospital and 50 in ICU again? Gradually, and then suddenly, as the man said. But here we are. Despite being the best little country for taking vaccines in the world.

Most Watched

Privacy