We’ve forgotten what normal was

It was the mention of the unveiling of a plan for living with Covid at the end of the month, and the talk of how it’ll be more about personal responsibility from here on in, that tipped us over the edge. Hello, we thought, winter 2020 called and it wants its pandemic response back. But it seems we are where we are and where we are is the same place we were the last time we were here, the last time we talked about Living with Covid and personal responsibility.

In fairness, people had taken a bit of personal responsibility over the summer. They had taken a personal responsibility to not think and talk about Covid all the time. There were even times where lots of people couldn’t have told you how many cases there were every day. When people did check in and see the numbers they might have got a bit of a shock, but then they reassured themselves it was all young people and they weren’t getting sick.

As summer started winding up we kept ourselves distracted with the Taliban 2.0, a safe enough thing to get outraged about, because we were up in arms on behalf of other people, far away. But as we stagger back to reality, exhausted by the demands of bad-weather staycations, and as we prepare to face into back to school and back to the office, we are accepting what we cannot deny. This thing really doesn’t know when to feck off. How did we end up with 250 people in hospital and 50 in ICU again? Gradually, and then suddenly, as the man said. But here we are. Despite being the best little country for taking vaccines in the world.

How many times now have we decided we are over it and we can’t take anymore and just as well that it finally seems to be winding down, only for it to quietly wind up again? It’s not just the virus we are tired of. We are tired of the incessant arguing too. You can’t have a pint without a vaccine but apparently you can work in an old folks’ home. And 40,000 people can go to a stadium without any vaccine certs or antigen testing, but only if GAA is being played. Because GAA is God’s own pastime. If the devil’s music is being played, it cannot be allowed. Because rock and roll is a superspreader. Soon children will grow up who won’t know what a gig was, who won’t believe that music used to be a group activity rather than something you do with a phone and earbuds. And as for back to the office? That whole argument is only starting to kick off, and it’ll be still be wearing us out by Christmas. How many times have we said to each other that we definitely thought it would be over by now? And look, we have freedoms now we would have given our right arms for in the worst days. And hopefully the kids will all go back to school and stay in school. But yet again, as summer ends, we find ourselves thinking, “We thought we’d be back to normal by now.” Just as we did three weeks in, three months in, at the start of summer 2020, at Christmas, at Easter, at the start of summer 2021. And the further we go on, the harder it’ll be to go back. The worry now is that we barely remember what normal used to be.