We’ve been led up the garden path – we now need a proper roadmap for Covid

The Path Ahead, as the Government calls their new plan for managing the Covid-19 pandemic, will lead us to April 5. After that the path comes to sudden end and all that can be seen in the distance is the promise of another review of restrictions at a later date.
The Path Ahead is not a roadmap. It is directions from one end of the month to the next. The plan relied heavily on predictions around the national vaccine programme, but most of those commitments will be missed, albeit due to events outside the Government’s control.
But setting aside the problems with the vaccination programme, the real issue facing the Government is what type of path will they set out for the freedom-starved public they have asked to quarantine in their homes since Christmas.
We know the 5km travel ban will be lifted to some extent, but most likely we won’t be able to leave our counties for non-essential reasons. People will be able to socialise in small groups in public parks and children will be able to attend sports training. Tennis players and golfers may also get to swing their rackets and clubs once more. Some level of construction is likely to return, with the focus being on building new homes.
But that’s where The Path Ahead leads us. The Government has told us nothing more beyond that. In part because they believe that if you give the public too much information their behaviour changes and people become less compliant with public health measures. In simple terms, they don’t trust you to behave yourself.
The ‘keep you in the dark’ Covid strategy was implemented after the massive surge in new cases and deaths when restrictions were eased at Christmas. This spike in transmission was caused by the arrival of the deadly British strain of the virus, or B117 as it likes to go by. You could debate for hours what the situation in this country would be like now if we had mandatory hotel quarantining in place for British visitors last year, but we won’t go down that route.
The political pressure at the moment is not focused on reopening the country on April 5. Instead, TDs and ministers would like to see a genuine Path Ahead for their constituents. Fianna Fáil TDs have written to the Taoiseach seeking clarity for the public and businesses and the same is happening privately in Fine Gael and the Green Party.
The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader have taken a vow of silence on the next update to their Path Ahead. Leo Varadkar has spent weeks giving hints, but Micheál Martin stopped when he received a backlash after a post-Christmas media blitz.
The public don’t want mixed messaging but they do want, and deserve, a plan or even a guide for how restrictions will be eased over the coming months. Even a priority list of when various sections of society can return to business would help. The Path Ahead document published in February would not make it past the Advertising Standards Authority if someone was to complain that it does not do what it says on the tin.
The Government binned their ‘Plan for Living with Covid-19’ when they realised it was not working. The Path Ahead badly needs a longer term vision and some key milestones or else they should bin it too.
