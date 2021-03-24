We’ve been led up the garden path – we now need a proper roadmap for Covid

The Path Ahead, as the Government calls their new plan for managing the Covid-19 pandemic, will lead us to April 5. After that the path comes to sudden end and all that can be seen in the distance is the promise of another review of restrictions at a later date.

The Path Ahead is not a roadmap. It is directions from one end of the month to the next. The plan relied heavily on predictions around the national vaccine programme, but most of those commitments will be missed, albeit due to events outside the Government’s control.

But setting aside the problems with the vaccination programme, the real issue facing the Government is what type of path will they set out for the freedom-starved public they have asked to quarantine in their homes since Christmas.