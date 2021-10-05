We’re hoping to avoid a Hunger Games death match in Smyths by planning early this Christmas

Rejoice, fellow Christmas enthusiasts, for this year there can be no moaning that the season is starting too early.

Nobody can say, ‘oh they shouldn’t have the decorations up or the toys out in the shops because we aren’t even done with Halloween’, for this year is different.

This year, Christmas has to be spread across three months because international supply chains have suffered something of a wobble.

In our house, we were never going to leave it all to the last minute, but this year, we need to start planning now — and no, not just picking up bits here and there, but getting as much done as possible long before we lurch into December.

It’s not just about the fear that you’d end up in a Hunger Games death match in Smyths, but also about managing money. We can’t be the only household that has noticed a creeping rise in the cost of living.

I’ve even given up on my beloved spend diary because there is no point — there just isn’t enough coming in and we have cut back as much as possible.

For us, Christmas has to start now, or at least the planning part of it. An added bonus of the dystopian hell we now occupy is that phrases about the number of shopping days to Christmas are irrelevant as, thanks to the internet, we are no longer slaves to normal retail hours.

We can thus find ourselves looking for obscure items on faraway websites at 1am, debating the risk-reward balance in saving a few quid by buying a toy robot knowing that it may either turn out to be made of papier mâché or some sort of Boston Dynamics killerbot. There is an air of panic in our house — the cost of living is rising and supply chains are struggling to function as normal. But from where I stand, a slightly more modest Christmas is just what the doctor ordered.

It’s almost impossible to compile a list of potential presents for the kids because they already have everything, and too much of it.

I’m not sure the kids themselves have much of an idea, aside from all of them desperately wanting a dog, but as my wife points out, the last thing we need right now is another mouth to feed.

The eldest child is ok, she can tell things are tight, so a medium-sized wad of cash will suffice. The 13-year-old has already suggested a PS5, to which he got a derisory snort — dream on sunshine, I don’t care that the PS4 sounds like a jet turbine every time you turn it on, the thing still works. Come back to me when it bursts into flames.

The smaller two are the tough ones because they shouldn’t have to understand that magic has limitations. The youngest does have some ideas, but most of them are things he has seen on American YouTube channels, such as katanas and airsoft guns. Clearly he is planning an insurrection of some sort.

Maybe he is right — maybe I should be overthrown and he could nationalise the entire house, turn it into a self-sufficient commune by growing vegetables in the nutrient-dense environment of the shower drain.

There have already been a few clashes over the idea that some things are out of reach, even for Santa, only to be met with “but Santa is the one who brings it so money doesn’t matter” from the youngest, while his older brother says Santa should be able to buy or make anything.

Fortunately, their older sister leapt to my defence and told them both to shut up because Santa doesn’t bring presents to children who ask questions because obviously, in our universe, Santa is a mob boss now.

So this year will be different — it will be reasonable and considered. If it goes according to plan, it will be much better, and more in tune with the world we now occupy, with less waste and more appreciation for just how good we have it.