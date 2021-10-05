| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We’re hoping to avoid a Hunger Games death match in Smyths by planning early this Christmas

Smyths could be like a scene from The Hunger Games due to supply-chain problems Expand

Close

Smyths could be like a scene from The Hunger Games due to supply-chain problems

Smyths could be like a scene from The Hunger Games due to supply-chain problems

Smyths could be like a scene from The Hunger Games due to supply-chain problems

Bill Linnane

Rejoice, fellow Christmas enthusiasts, for this year there can be no moaning that the season is starting too early.

Nobody can say, ‘oh they shouldn’t have the decorations up or the toys out in the shops because we aren’t even done with Halloween’, for this year is different.

This year, Christmas has to be spread across three months because international supply chains have suffered something of a wobble.

Most Watched

Privacy