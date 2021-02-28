| 5.3°C Dublin

We're at critical point in tackling global problems

Sean Healy

Of 15 similar EU nations, Ireland ranks 11th for improvements to economy, the environment and society

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the interdependence of our economic, social and natural spheres. Alongside the immediacy of the pandemic, we need to tackle the global challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and growing social and economic inequality. These were key issues for Ireland prior to Covid-19 and will still be there post-Covid.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which 193 nations (including Ireland) committed to, represent this complex challenge and are a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future.

The goals are ambitious: aiming to end poverty, fight inequality and tackle climate change simultaneously. They are our roadmap to a better world, where we live in harmony with our natural environment and where everyone is ensured a higher level of well-being.

