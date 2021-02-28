We're at critical point in tackling global problems

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the interdependence of our economic, social and natural spheres. Alongside the immediacy of the pandemic, we need to tackle the global challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and growing social and economic inequality. These were key issues for Ireland prior to Covid-19 and will still be there post-Covid.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which 193 nations (including Ireland) committed to, represent this complex challenge and are a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future.

The goals are ambitious: aiming to end poverty, fight inequality and tackle climate change simultaneously. They are our roadmap to a better world, where we live in harmony with our natural environment and where everyone is ensured a higher level of well-being.

Social Justice Ireland's sustainable progress index ranks 15 comparable EU countries (including Ireland) based on their delivery of the global goals.

Ireland ranks 11th. Countries at the bottom are Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy. Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands top the rankings.

The index comprises three dimensions: economy, society and environment. Ireland is ranked 10th on the economy, which may seem surprising. Although the record on GDP per capita and unemployment is good - we score best on these indicators - the low score overall is influenced by factors including low pay; the proportion of young people not in employment, education or training; the need for further policy action with regard to logistics and broadband capacities; and the percentage of GDP devoted to research and development.

On the social index, Ireland is ranked 6th. We score highly on goals relating to education (2nd) and peace and justice (4th); less well on goals reflecting poverty (9th), inequality (8th), gender equality (9th) and health and well-being (7th).

Ireland scores last on the environment index, which suggests we are facing significant challenges in meeting our environmental targets.

Other countries are making progress at a much faster rate, pushing us to the bottom of the rankings.

Poor performance on goals relating to responsible production and consumption (14th), clean energy (14th) and climate action (13th) are among the key factors driving the result for this dimension.

It should be recognised that Ireland is performing well in many areas. We are in the top five for three goals: 'Quality education', 'Life on land' and 'Peace, justice and strong institutions'.

However, areas where we are seriously underperforming, particularly in climate and environment, drag our overall ranking down. Unfortunately, Ireland scores at the bottom of the list for several of the environmental goals.

Addressing the complexities of sustainable development requires joined-up thinking. It requires a balance between economic and social progress and sustaining the planet's environment and resources as well as combatting climate change. It requires political ambition and commitment towards a just transition.

Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals give governments clear economic, social and environmental standards against which established policies should be judged and prospective policies should be measured.

We are now at a critical period to advance a shared vision and accelerate responses to the world's greatest challenges including the most recent challenge of Covid-19.

To quote the UN secretary-general António Guterres, "the root causes and uneven impacts of Covid-19 demonstrate precisely why we need the 2030 Agenda". By putting the 17 global goals at the heart of our recovery, Government has the opportunity to build a recovery shaped by the economic, social and environmental demands of a truly healthy society.

Seán Healy is director of Social Justice Ireland