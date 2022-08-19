We’ll be in big trouble if our rivers dry up, for they are the living veins of the planet

Water forms us, it makes us, it holds us. Water is the life force in this world, and wherever a river is found, humanity is never far away. Rivers contain our memories, and to my mind are some of the last elements of wilderness left on our island, places where the hand of humanity has not fully taken control.

Fishing, that great pastime, is something I have loved to do since childhood. In the river, I have come with rod and hook and net to test my wits against the princes of the rivers, the trout that occupy it.

I’ve been thinking a lot about rivers this week, from their artistic influence to their sheer beauty. But I’m not alone. The river has always been a source of inspiration. Recently, I’ve come to discover the work of the late poet laureate Ted Hughes and see that rivers can be a source of great artistic works.

Rivers informed Hughes’s poetry, and he fished not only in the UK but in Canada and here in Ireland. Fishing was his refuge from a world that had at times cast him in a negative light. Speaking in a documentary on his life, his daughter credits the silence that fishing gave him as a way to break away from the world.

Casting for salmon or pike would be the way to the poet’s soul. Indeed, so great was his love of fishing that there is even a collection of his works, River, that details fishing and fish.

Hughes, with his friends Seamus Heaney and the artist Barrie Cooke, fished the rivers and streams of this island. Hughes and Cooke were the real fishing devotees and covered rivers and lakes. Hughes would fish throughout Ireland, from Lough Arrow all the way to Castle Lough in Co Clare.

In River, there are poems about Ireland; in River Barrow, he talks about the river as “heavy belly of river, solid mystery with a living vein”. I love that reference to the living vein, for that is what rivers are – the veins of this land.

In another poem from the collection, Salmon-taking Times, he says about the act: “It is like a religious moment, slightly dazing. It is like a shower of petals of eglantine.”

So great are the poems of River that they restore in one the love of nature writing and of nature in its most bare and primitive beauty.

Hughes’s love of fish and fishing has been detailed in the recent wonderful book The Catch: Fishing for Ted Hughes by Mark Wormald. Here for the first time and in a new way, Hughes’s life has been examined through fishing. The book and the author have shone a light into the pastime that formed the poet. With painstaking research, the book details the joys and ecstasy of Hughes on our waters.

Reading it, I loved to imagine him on the lakes that are close to me, such as Lough Arrow, just an hour from my home. While fishing, as I do in my county, I like to wonder what he would have made of, say, Lough Gowna and its great coarse sport, or my own river, the Camlin, the main one in Co Longford.

Wormald’s book makes those of us who like to fish excited at the thought of casting on lakes around Ireland. Cooke and Hughes appear like great conquistadors setting out around our green isle, casting and catching and discovering the beauty we have here.

It’s an exciting thought, but I wonder what Hughes the fisherman would think of what’s happening in his native England now, where the worst drought since 1935 has been declared. Looking at satellite images of the south and east of England over the past few days, the once green land is quickly turning brown.

As reported in the Guardian this week, the UK’s environmental agency has declared drought in eight regions of England, with more expected. Indeed, so stark is the picture that river flows are expected to stay low well into October.

But the emptying rivers are not only in England; right across the European continent, rivers are drying out. In Germany, the Rhine is used as a transporter for industry, and lobby groups are now warning that output may have to slow or, in some cases, stop as carrying cargo on the river is getting harder. Although the Rhine still has a depth of six feet and six inches, there are fears it may lower further after months of drought affect waterways throughout the region.

Droughts in Arizona and Nevada in the US have seen a cut in the amount of water that can be drawn from the Colorado River. As reported in this newspaper this week, choices now have to be made for the 40 million people who depend on the river for their livelihoods.

Lake Mead, the biggest reservoir in the US, is now only a quarter-full. Officials have warned that sufficient measures have not been put in place to stabilise the system.

My father, who has just returned from a holiday abroad, told me that

as he flew over Europe he saw the continent was badly burned. Whether that was from forest fires or dead plant life from lack of rainfall was unclear.

When I think of Hughes and River, I think of our green island, how it is still green, how rivers are still flowing and rain is now falling. For Hughes, a river without a fish was a lost stretch of water.

Hughes was an environmentalist; he did not live to see the times we live in. We need all our artists, our poets, to respond to the age of decay. We do not want rivers to be ghosts. We want them to flow for ever and the creatures in them to thrive.