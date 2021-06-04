| 9.3°C Dublin

Welcoming friends back into our lives is a joyous moment we all deserve to share in

John Connell

A return to meeting friends in person, as opposed to maintaining contact through social media and the phone, is a great relief. Photo: Digital Vision Expand
A man’s friendships are one of the best measures of his worth, Charles Darwin once wrote. Well, dear reader, we’ve all been in short supply of friends over the last 15 months. Instead of the heady excitement of meeting pals, we’ve been reduced to calls and texts.

In an unreal world of a pandemic, the vacancy of friends from our lives has left a huge hole not just in our social lives, but in our sense of self.

I’m a person who values my social contacts. I have a regular list of contacts I call each week to discuss life.

