We think we’re just innocent bystanders, but we’re all complicit in the downfall of troubled stars like Britney Spears

Tanya Sweeney

A new documentary lays bare the misogyny and intense media scrutiny suffered by young female celebrities — but the audience shares the blame

Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage Expand

Up until yesterday, one voice had been conspicuously absent from the ‘what has happened to Britney Spears?’ conversation… that of Britney Spears herself.

If you’ve been busy doing other things with your week, here’s a quick recap: Framing Britney Spears is a co-production between the New York Times and US TV platforms FX and Hulu.

The documentary purports to map her rise to fame, as well as the media scrutiny and misogyny she encountered, seemingly since her TV debut at the age of 10.

