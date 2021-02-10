We think we’re just innocent bystanders, but we’re all complicit in the downfall of troubled stars like Britney Spears

Up until yesterday, one voice had been conspicuously absent from the ‘what has happened to Britney Spears?’ conversation… that of Britney Spears herself.

If you’ve been busy doing other things with your week, here’s a quick recap: Framing Britney Spears is a co-production between the New York Times and US TV platforms FX and Hulu.

The documentary purports to map her rise to fame, as well as the media scrutiny and misogyny she encountered, seemingly since her TV debut at the age of 10.

The documentary also sheds a little light on Spears’s ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie, with whom, the documentary suggests, she had little interaction until she became a platinum-selling popstar.

The shocking moments come at a quick clip: Britney being denounced on-air by Diane Sawyer as a bad role model; being hounded by the paparazzi (who seem to justify their frankly ludicrous behaviour)

This is the world of fame, cast out in the cold light of day.

After a very public mental-health breakdown in 2008, the singer was placed under conservatorship, putting her wellbeing, estate and effectively her comings and goings in the power of her father.

According to the documentary, Britney was happy to be placed under conservatorship on one condition: that it wasn’t helmed by her father.

As she battles the decision in a decade-long wrangle, an online movement, #FreeBritney, has gathered pace. This week, naturally, it went into overdrive.

Chillingly, it feels like we have been here before, at this very juncture, more than once.

In 2019, Channel 4 ran a Jade Goody documentary that gave most of us pause for thought.

Tabloid editors were interviewed about stoking her reputation as the “most hated woman in Britain”. TV critics laughed at calling the then 20-year-old a pig constantly in a national newspaper, as though it was (a) something that was done for sport and (b) done many decades ago, as though their actions had no bearing on anything.

Elsewhere, Asif Kapadia’s documentary Amy charted the life and death of Amy Winehouse, also a young female talent hounded by her own success and unrelenting media attention. And, looked at from a certain angle, an overbearing father figure also loomed large.

Knowing what we know of women in similar situations — Winehouse, Caroline Flack, Anna Nicole Smith — it’s almost a wonder that Britney is still alive to tell her own tale.

We like to think we’ve been bystanders in the demise of some of these women, but in many ways, we aren’t without sin as an audience. The public have been right in the front row, oscillating from a weird sort of faux-concern to a callous, lupine hunger for controversy and colour.

Our big failing is that we often fail to treat them as real people.

We’ve long known that the fame game is not especially kind to its starry participants, and unkinder even still to its young, beautiful, starry participants.

Britney in 2018

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Britney in 2018

We should all be ashamed at how The Game treats female celebrities — which is to say, often goading them to a breaking point. It happened in the ’90s, it happened in 2011, the year of Amy Winehouse’s death, and it still happens today.

Showbiz columns are replete with young stars being body-shamed (when they’re not ‘flaunting their curves’, of course) or opening up about violence or sexual assault that they have experienced. Really, who’d be a young, famous and beautiful women when consuming celebrity culture is not far off a sort of blood sport?

The public appetite for Britney Spears has been refreshed anew, for better or worse. Perhaps we will get the full curious story of her conservatorship 20 years from now, but for now, Britney has broken her silence.

“Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she tweeted, before noting that she is “taking the time to learn and be normal”.

Learning to be normal. How awful, and mad, and sad, is that?

New mum Rosanna Davison's fans might appreciate the unvarnished truth

Nothing warms my heart quite as much as seeing new mum Rosanna Davison enjoy the three babies that she clearly, dearly wanted.

After a reported 14 pregnancy losses, Rosanna is now mum to three under two years: Sophia, Oscar and Hugo.

This week, the former Miss World shared a photo of herself cuddling one of her sons as he slept, noting that her twin boys “haven’t had the best day with their little digestive systems”.

Through her social media channels, Rosanna is laying bare the realities of being a mum to three very small children. She mentions the sleep deprivation, the barely controllable chaos, and the not-inconsiderable challenge of getting out of the house more than twice a week.

Yet here’s the thing. While Rosanna is certainly writing posts like an overwhelmed young mum, the photos tell a somewhat different story. Now, glossy, aspirational perfection has always been central to her brand.

Rosanna Davison with son Hugo

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rosanna Davison with son Hugo

No doubt her 272,000 followers aren’t checking in with her to see Liga chunks in her hair or baby spit up on her sleeve.

But the perfection is… certainly striking. Digestive system issues or not, Rosanna’s winged eyeliner is flawless in her Instagram post. Her eyebrows are groomed to perfection, while her hair is smooth and suspiciously devoid of baby food.

In another post, captioned ‘some everyday faces of motherhood’, Rosanna pulls the same exasperated, exhausted faces that any new parent might.. except there’s barely a new mum-of-three in the land who has the energy, focus or inclination to get their make-up looking that perfect.

Applying make-up isn’t a New Mum crime; if it makes you feel good and more on the grid of ‘normal life’, so much the better.

Still, I can’t wonder if now would be a good opportunity for Rosanna to ditch the glossy perfection that we’re familiar with, to let us in on the ‘realer’, unfiltered reality of her life.

Something tells me her followers might appreciate her ‘candid’ social media posts even more.

Like mother, like daughter: Kim Kardashian turns 'momager'

Is being a pushy parent a genetic trait? I only ask because Kim Kardashian seems keen to go the full ‘Momager’ route with her daughter North.

This week, Kim shared a photo of North’s (especially good) landscape painting online, prompting fans to wonder if the seven-year-old really painted it herself.

North West with the picture she apparently painted

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp North West with the picture she apparently painted

Kim then doubled down, sharing more evidence of North’s artistic prowess by posting an image of an Hermes bag that North painted as a baby.

KIm Kardashian with the Hermes bag she says North painted as a baby

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp KIm Kardashian with the Hermes bag she says North painted as a baby

Talent in the Kardashian family? It’s a new one on me, but I’m liking it.