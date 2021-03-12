We stood screaming at the doorway - no one came to help. Why should women have to live in fear?

It was nearly midnight in a busy part of Barcelona. Myself and my friend were in high spirits, on our way home to our holiday apartment after an evening out with a group of friends.

The city was humming, its beautiful medieval streets filled with the happy sounds of people enjoying themselves in the warm night.

I was enjoying myself too, in full holiday mode, but I was also on high alert for potential danger. I always am, but particularly when in a foreign city.

Out of the corner of my eye, I spotted a man. He was huge: well over six foot, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, and wearing earbuds.

He glanced at us as we walked by, and I had a sudden flash of fear.

Instinctively, I clutched my handbag tight and my friend’s arm even more tightly.

But to my relief, he walked straight by us. And when I turned to look over my shoulder, he was already gone. I relaxed as we turned the corner towards our AirBnB. Phew, I thought, we’re home safely.

But as I took the key from my bag, my friend tugged sharply at my arm.

“Quick,” she gasped. “He’s coming after us.”

What happened next was so fast it was a blur.

As I frantically pushed the key into the lock, the man caught up with us, then roughly shoved us both through the open doorway, into the small, dark courtyard beyond.

Time seemed to stand still as he towered over us and looked slowly and menacingly from one to the other. We were paralysed with fear.

Wordlessly, he ripped my friend’s purse from around her neck.

Then as quickly as he’d appeared, he was gone, running back out into the street, as we stood screaming at the doorway. No one came to help.

In the years since, I have often had flashbacks to that moment in the courtyard. What if he’d had a knife? What if he’d been after more than just our wallets? What if he’d been not just an opportunistic mugger but a total maniac?

We were completely at his mercy. Whatever happened next was entirely up to him.

Most women, I suspect, have a story just like this. Many women have stories far, far worse.

Read More

Read More

And those stories are coming flooding out online in the wake of the shocking, heartbreaking case of Sarah Everard, the young woman who disappeared one evening last week as she walked home from a friend’s house near London’s Clapham Common.

It now appears she was simply snatched from the street. And almost unbelievably, a Metropolitan police officer is being questioned in relation to her disappearance.

The tipping point in the Everard case came when local women said the police had asked them to avoid going out alone as a precaution. You can understand what they were trying to do, but the request simply unleashed a huge wave of frustration that women everywhere feel about how our lives can be dictated by fear.

Online, women shared their experiences, one worse than the other – muggings, assaults, being followed home at night. Of clutching keys in the dark, of crossing a street out of fear, of avoiding badly lit areas, of avoiding going out altogether.

A picture formed of a society where one half of us simply don’t feel safe on the streets at night, and are sick of shouldering the burden of responsibility when it is men who pose the threat.

Why should women stay at home? Why should we be forced to live in fear? Why should we not be free to simply walk home from a friend’s house without being afraid for our lives? Why should we be the ones to change our behaviour, when it is not us – it is never us – who is at fault?

And yet, we do change our behaviour. Every evening after work, my husband goes for a long run, in the dark, around the streets of our town. He doesn’t give it a second thought. After dark, the streets belong to him. It is his simple privilege, as a man.

Meanwhile, I sit at home, in front of the TV, longing for the brighter evenings when I too will be able to get some fresh air after a long day at my desk.

Sometimes it feels like we’re imprisoned by the simple biological fact of being born female.

And, yes, I know that statistically the risk is small – probably tiny. But the older I get, the less inclined I feel to take that risk.

As a parent of two boys, I often ask myself whether their generation will understand more about how that risk can define women’s lives, and what I can do to ensure that when they grow up things are different.

And, collectively, we need to do more to address the problem of male violence and deter would-be attackers.

I consider myself a lucky woman. I’m 42 years old and that Barcelona night is the worst experience I’ve had. Apart from a nasty welt on my friend’s neck where the strap of her bag cut into it, we were both unharmed. We never, ever talked about it afterwards.

It exists only in our memories. An unlucky moment, and yet, really, an exceptionally lucky one too.

Because not every woman is so lucky.

The really unlucky ones stay with us forever, their last moments captured hauntingly on CCTV cameras, their beautiful faces smiling out at us from newspaper photographs.

Karen Buckley, Jill Meagher, Jastine Valdez, and now Sarah Everard.

Women who were only doing what any of us would do. Women whose memory haunts us all, whenever we take a taxi we can’t afford or skip that evening run because it’s just too dark.

Women who deserved far, far better than simply being told to stay home.