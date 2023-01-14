| 5.7°C Dublin

We no longer rely on our ability to think for ourselves, all in the name of progress — but is it, really?

Ciara Kelly

&quot;They are usually posted by influencers with abs like a head of broccoli and limbs like ropes. The subtext being: you too can look like me if you do this simple three-minute routine and drink more water.&quot; Stock image Expand

In typical January fashion, social media is awash with ‘new year, new you’ inspo — workouts, diets and other forms of self-improvement. They are usually posted by influencers with abs like a head of broccoli and limbs like ropes. The subtext being, ‘you too can look like me if you do this simple three-minute routine and drink more water’. Except, the truth is, to look like them, you’d have to work out obsessively. And even that might not be enough.

Take the example of the Liver King, the massively popular muscled fitness guru who suggested you could look like him if you followed a raw-organ diet and lifted weights. He was outed by another fitness influencer for using steroids to achieve his look. So his eating bone marrow and bull’s testicles to beat the band was all just pantomime. ​

