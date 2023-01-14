We no longer rely on our ability to think for ourselves, all in the name of progress — but is it, really?

In typical January fashion, social media is awash with ‘new year, new you’ inspo — workouts, diets and other forms of self-improvement. They are usually posted by influencers with abs like a head of broccoli and limbs like ropes. The subtext being, ‘you too can look like me if you do this simple three-minute routine and drink more water’. Except, the truth is, to look like them, you’d have to work out obsessively. And even that might not be enough.

Take the example of the Liver King, the massively popular muscled fitness guru who suggested you could look like him if you followed a raw-organ diet and lifted weights. He was outed by another fitness influencer for using steroids to achieve his look. So his eating bone marrow and bull’s testicles to beat the band was all just pantomime. ​

And I could’ve told you that just by looking at him, but not everyone who watched him on Instagram and TikTok knew that. Many, particularly young or vulnerable people (although you don’t have to be young or vulnerable to fall for the lies these people peddle) watch those posts and are either left feeling inadequate or buy into what’s being sold. The expression ‘buyer beware’ is a good one but we’re increasingly moving in a direction in society where younger people, in particular, have been pushed into turning off their critical thinking.

Those who support cancel culture as ‘just consequences’ are mostly people who don’t mind seeing other people cancelled — people who point-blank refuse to acknowledge the chilling effect it has on reasonable debate or critical thinking. I watched a fascinating and deeply concerning video recently where a white guy in his 30s, dressed in jeans, a hoodie and a rain jacket, asked students on a university campus what would, once upon a time, have been simple questions.​

Firstly, he asked them if he said he was a woman, would they believe him? (He wasn’t trans — this was an academic exercise.) Pretty much everyone said yes — fair enough, says you — even without him displaying any outward signs whatsoever of transitioning. Most of the young people wanted to be inclusive and kind.

But then it got more interesting. He asked the students in a series of questions if he said he was Chinese or was seven years old, would they believe him then? Loads of them looked this white, 30-year-old man in the face and said yes to those things too. They denied the reality of their own eyes. And in order to not say ‘the wrong thing’, they agreed that this man was things he blatantly wasn’t. It was extraordinary — university students unable to think for themselves; unable to answer simple questions or assess evidence or, indeed, reality. ​

We’re moving into the realms of The Emperor’s New Clothes where we no longer rely on our ability to think for ourselves and instead are deferring to others to tell us what we should think — all in the name of progressiveness. This, however, is anything but progress.

People being afraid to trust their own judgment, for fear of being judged, is dangerous. It leaves them vulnerable to manipulation by grifters and nefarious political factions. Critical thinking is a life skill. It helps us survive. It keeps us alive. Beware of snake-oil salesmen — in whatever form they take — be it fitness grifters or those who’d have you afraid to trust your own instincts.

A Second Opinion

Thursday is January 19 — statistically the day you are most likely to break any New Year’s resolutions you might have made. It’s also only two days out from January 21, when those same resolutions become a habit. A habit being something that’s easier to do than it is to stop and not do.

For those of you doing 100 Days of Walking, this week is critical. It’s when you’re most likely to fall off the wagon, but, equally, if you survive this week, you’re very likely to make it to the end. In other words, it’s make-or-break time.

I have met people who started 100 Days but didn’t finish it, and they’ve told me how annoyed and disappointed with themselves they were that they didn’t — especially when they saw others who kept on going, building that healthy habit into their lives.

The thing to remember is, it’s only a half an hour. If you’re feeling wrecked, you can take it handy because you go at your own pace and it’s still better to go for a slow walk than not to walk at all.

If you break the chain of days, it tends to unravel, but if you make some kind of a fist of it, even on the bad days, that reaffirms the commitment. Go on! Do it!