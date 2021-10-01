| 9.9°C Dublin

We need to get real about energy – and the lights going out might focus minds on inconvenient truths

Sarah Carey

Green Party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan at the opening of the new EDF Renewables Ireland office in Dublin this week. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

A few years ago, I bought an antique oil lamp. It has a Corinthian brass column, porcelain well and glass globe. There was one like it in our house when I was growing up and, as blackouts were fairly common, it was often used. Nostalgia aside, I’m even more pleased with my purchase now, as it might prove useful this winter if we run out of electricity. How has it come to this?

Fortunately, there are random factors outside our control and convenient enemies to blame. Unfortunately, there are inconvenient truths, too.

The convenient truths are true. Internationally, Asia had a cold winter last year and bought up huge stocks of global gas supply. Then Vladimir Putin spotted an opportunity and reduced Russia’s gas supplies to Europe in the ongoing tension over the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

