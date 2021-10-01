We need to get real about energy – and the lights going out might focus minds on inconvenient truths

A few years ago, I bought an antique oil lamp. It has a Corinthian brass column, porcelain well and glass globe. There was one like it in our house when I was growing up and, as blackouts were fairly common, it was often used. Nostalgia aside, I’m even more pleased with my purchase now, as it might prove useful this winter if we run out of electricity. How has it come to this?

Fortunately, there are random factors outside our control and convenient enemies to blame. Unfortunately, there are inconvenient truths, too.

The convenient truths are true. Internationally, Asia had a cold winter last year and bought up huge stocks of global gas supply. Then Vladimir Putin spotted an opportunity and reduced Russia’s gas supplies to Europe in the ongoing tension over the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

Next, the wind didn’t blow much. European countries needed the summer to restock gas. Instead, they burned it to generate summer power. It’s like a fodder crisis after a wet summer, with farmers going into winter with a half-empty hayshed.

Nationally, our ostrich approach to energy has finally caught up with us. I’m all for renewable energy and have supported wind energy many times in this column. Alas, until battery technology is developed, wind energy can’t be stored.

That windless summer meant that, with two gas-generation stations at Huntstown and Whitegate offline, we were dependent on poor old Moneypoint to burn coal, with the resultant increased carbon emissions. Colm McCarthy drily observed that the tax-benefit Teslas of south Co Dublin are now coal-fired cars. Leave your privileged green aura at the door, boys.

Blackouts loom, then, but I’ve come round to the view that’s no bad thing. It will focus minds on our energy problem.

So let’s get back to those inconvenient truths – the ones not involving Russians or Asians.

While our data centre policy is mad and has rightly drawn attention, a more fundamental problem is Nimbyism, both in the community and in government.

The community Nimbyism is about the view. Electricity is ugly. You can’t see the volts, but the pipelines, generation stations, transformers and pylons aren’t beautiful. I think windmills have a kind of elegance and solar farms are almost innocuous, but others lose the head over them.

Everyone wants electricity. No one wants to look at the infrastructure.

So there’s a long list of projects facing serious protests, like the north-south interconnector from Tyrone and the Celtic sea interconnecter from France to Cork. That one is particularly important, as it would provide energy independence from the UK.

While opponents of the north-south line want it put underground, Cork residents are even opposing a proposal to bury the French interconnector cables.

These projects will all be delayed. Presumably, they will eventually go ahead, but too late and more expensive than necessary.

A more serious problem is the protest within the Government, from the Green Party.

Greens across Europe have always been split between the Realos and the Fundis: the realist pragmatists and the fantasist fundamentalists. In Ireland, it’s no different. Eamon Ryan has experience of responsible government, but is a prisoner of the anarchist wing of his party.

They can’t accept that while renewables are a big part of the future, there’s no future without natural gas, the lowest carbon-producing of the fossil fuels. In the windless summer of 2018, gas produced 90pc of our electricity.

But the Greens are opposing important gas infrastructure.

There’s the liquid natural gas (LNG) facility in Shannon. Liquefying gas reduces its volume and makes it viable to transport on ships and trucks. Right now, there are supertankers floating around the world’s seas and oceans carrying LNG. The gas is sold on what’s called the spot market, and the ship directed to the country that buys its cargo.

The proposal at Shannon is for a docking station enabling the supertankers to discharge gas straight into the system.

This would reduce our dependence on the gas pipeline coming through Britain. As the British descend into post-Brexit chaos, this kind of energy independence is the grown-up priority.

But even Ryan himself opposes the LNG facility.

We also need a facility to store gas, and we need to allow companies to explore for more gas off the west coast. Instead, Ryan has announced he wants to ban new exploration – even though he knows supplies from the Corrib gas field are running out.

You see the problem? The minister for energy is highly selective – too selective – about our source of energy.

If we can’t depend on Russians, shun the supertankers and stick our nose up at carbon-free nuclear energy, surely the least we should be doing is exploring our own gas fields.

But the Greens live in the consistently windy uplands of renewables, while anyone who works in energy faces the dull reality of intermittency.

In Ireland, we sometimes have silly accusations about which politicians are left or right-wing. The real difference is between politicians who are willing to be honest and those who sell a fantasy. The former are almost extinct.

The result of this failure to accept we need gas is that even if the lights stay on, our electricity bills will rise.

Thankfully, I’m old enough to remember not just oil lamps, but hot water bottles and a life before electric showers. The upside of a wash at the hand basin by the gentle glow of lamplight is that I’ll never look so good.