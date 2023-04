Dr Derek McLoughlin of Wild Atlantic Nature and Martin Gavin from Leenane, Co Mayo, at the foot of Mweelrea mountain in Delphi, Co Mayo

After a recent column proposing the elimination of sheep on the uplands of Ireland so the rainforest can rewild, I gingerly entered the home of my cousin, Deirdre Moloney, and her husband, Andy, a farmer of high renown in the midlands.