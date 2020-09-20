| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We need less dramatics, more action in the battle with Covid

Dan O'Brien

The Government must focus less on what it wants us not to do and more on coping with a surge in hospital cases, writes Dan O'Brien

Face mask protection. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

Face mask protection. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Face mask protection. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

Face mask protection. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The coming week will see global deaths from Covid-19 reach one million. This is a tragedy. Along with death, the pandemic has brought illness, fear and uncertainty. It has also caused the misery of mass unemployment and the loss of businesses in which people have invested their lives.

Many reasonable people, including some economists, argue that there is no trade- off between eliminating the virus and saving livelihoods. They may be proved right. The evidence remains mixed.

But news from the other side of the world last week did not bolster the case of those who call for an elimination strategy. On Thursday, it emerged that the economy of almost Covid-free New Zealand shrank by as much as those of disease-ravaged Italy and Belgium in the second quarter of the year.